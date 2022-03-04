Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Millard_champs.JPG
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Millard is king of the 2A mountain again
By David Anderson
Feb 12, 2022 7:53 p.m. MST
20d0cfc80dd369ee946a29b4cc623748d676c157_1.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school boys wrestling: Millard, Panguitch in control after opening day of 2A and 1A state tournaments
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 8:23 p.m. MST
merlin_2907868.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Thursday’s games — Grantsville, Millard, Copper Hills win big
By James Edward
Feb 10, 2022 10:33 p.m. MST
week25.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 25 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
abfe015a68aa3d634cf4e0c62cf5ab8e865f9c25_1.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: 2A divisional recaps, Millard, Beaver roll to team titles
By James Edward
Jan 29, 2022 10:42 p.m. MST
week19.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 19 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 20, 2021 9:14 p.m. MST
IMG_0523.jpg
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Inaugural Deseret News all-state Humanitarian of the Year award winners
By James Edward
Dec 8, 2021 7:30 a.m. MST
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 12 high school star athletes of the week
Deseret News high school star prep athletes of the week for Week 12 in football, volleyball, girls soccer, and girls cross country
By James Edward
Nov 1, 2021 8:45 p.m. MDT
Millard’s Camden Moat (651), Millard’s Michael Ralphs (653) and Rowland Hall’s Ezra Shilling Rabin (1002)&nbsp;compete in the 2A boys cross-country state championships.
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: Millard boys, North Summit girls claim 2A team titles (with complete results)
By James Edward
Oct 27, 2021 3:55 p.m. MDT
Rowland_Hall_Boy_s_Region_17_Photo.jpeg
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 2A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2021 2:17 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake Academy High School’s Shawn Curtis is the Deseret News 2A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
jantzen.keisel.gunnison_...._from_McKenzie_Sanders.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Enterprise High School softball player Dykell Jones has been named the Deseret News 2A softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 2A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
from_Gary_Czenkus.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 2A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:31 a.m. MDT
marci.richins_from_Mike_Grant.jpeg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:01 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
Sports
High school girls basketball: 2A quarterfinal roundup — No. 6 Millard avoids sweep, upsets No. 3 Beaver
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 11:12 p.m. MST
unnamed_1.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 2A team-by-team preseason capsules
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:01 p.m. MST
NStrophy2.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: North Summit nabs second 2A state title in 3 years
By David Anderson
Oct 30, 2020 10:37 p.m. MDT
millard_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Grateful and driven Millard advances to 2A semifinals
By David Anderson
Oct 29, 2020 9:03 p.m. MDT
merlin_2837490.jpg
Sports
High school cross-country: Millard sweeps boys, girls 2A state titles; Elizabeth Zwahlen, Carson Burian repeat as individual champs
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2020 4:02 p.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Top schools start to separate themselves as region play opens
By Joe Coles
Sept 19, 2020 7:50 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Explosive offenses lead the way in Week 5
By Joe Coles
Sept 12, 2020 8:22 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Emery charges back for comeback win, Summit Academy beats top Wyoming team and 2A favorites march on
By Joe Coles
Aug 29, 2020 9:13 a.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: South Summit rallied past North Summit in rivalry showdown, while most other favorites prevail
By Joe Coles
Aug 22, 2020 9:16 a.m. MDT
merlin_2826691.jpg
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Plenty of close games as high school football returns
By Joe Coles
Aug 15, 2020 8:40 a.m. MDT
millard_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Millard Eagles 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Millard Eagles football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
July 29, 2020 9:53 a.m. MDT
KPZhYnaQ.jpeg
Sports
Defending state champion Beaver the runaway favorite to win 2A South region
By Ryan McDonald
July 24, 2020 3:27 p.m. MDT
unnamed_1.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Classification MVPs rose to the occasion for their teams
By Joe Coles
March 25, 2020 8:10 a.m. MDT
MILLARD_GIRLS.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
MILLARD_GIRLS.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Millard edges North Summit in wild triple OT game to claim 2A championship
By David Anderson
Feb 22, 2020 11:13 p.m. MST
millard_logo.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Millard rolls past Wasatch Academy for 2A semifinal win
By David Anderson
Feb 21, 2020 11:17 p.m. MST
merlin_996847.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Duchesne leading after first day of 2A wrestling state tournament
Duchesne advanced 10 wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals as it looks to claim the 2A championship
By David Anderson
Feb 7, 2020 9:12 p.m. MST
merlin_943671.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Beaver (2A), Panguitch (1A) hope to end long title droughts this weekend
Defending 2A champion Millard faces a tough task against a Beaver team that has never won a wrestling title, while Panguitch’s path to a 1A title more clear after realignment
By James Edward
Feb 3, 2020 4:35 p.m. MST
ryker.albrecht.by.corny_norman..jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 2A All-State team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sofie_Shurtliff.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 2A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:01 a.m. MST
merlin_16171.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 2A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
4ad7aa2726.0.jpeg
Sports
High school football: Bryson Barnes leads late drive to put Milford into 2A title contest
By Bruce Smith
Nov 9, 2019 9:27 p.m. MST
7b07d64558.jpeg
High school football: Beaver the title favorite in 2A semifinal field packed with former champions
Beaver, the No. 1 overall seed, is the favorite among four teams that all either won a state title or advanced to the semifinals last season.
By Trent Wood
Nov 5, 2019 11:54 a.m. MST
pjimage__9_.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2A semifinal preview, Millard vs. Milford
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 4, 2019 10:17 p.m. MST
Low section view of a soccer player kicking a soccer ball
Sports
Watch live: 3A and 2A girls soccer state semifinals
By High School Sports
Oct 24, 2019 10:34 a.m. MDT
merlin_15433.jpg
Sports
2A cross-country: Millard girls go back-to-back, Rowland Hall boys eke out title
North Summit’s Elizabeth Zwahlen and Rowland Hall’s Carson Burian capture individual titles after narrowly missing out as sophomores last year
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2019 6:18 p.m. MDT
merlin_3625.jpg
Sports
Week 3 high school football class-by-class top 5 rankings
Here’s a look at the class-by-class high school football rankings after Week 2.
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2019 6:45 p.m. MDT
Load More