Mitt Romney

News and information about Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney.
The World Trade Center flag is presented by U.S. athletes and members of the New York Police and Fire departments at the 2002 Winter Games.
Perspective
The most touching memories from the 2002 Olympics: A flag, a choir and an anthem
What struck me most in the days after the attacks was the unity we felt as Americans for our country and for our countrymen and women.
By Mitt Romney
Sept 7, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Mitt_Romney_Meredith_2.jpg
Opinion
Sen. Mitt Romney: Calling upon our better angels
The Republican senator for Utah reflects on what it will take to heal America’s “social sickness.”
By Mitt Romney
Jan 6, 2021 10:34 p.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, attends the HELP hearing for the Implementing the 21st Century Cures Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2019.
InDepth
It’s not president, but Mitt Romney seems satisfied settling in as a senator
Sen. Mitt Romney says he didn’t get the job he wanted, but experts and observers say the freshman possesses a rare combination of procedural rights and name recognition that could yield results when he’s ready.
By Matthew Brown
April 3, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
