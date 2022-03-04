Morgan’s only two seniors, Tanner Telford and Caige Toone, both placed in the top 10 to lead the Trojans.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school track: Delta girls, Morgan boys repeat as 3A champs, with Morgan capturing title in final 4x400 relay
Delta High School girls and Morgan High School boys captured 3A track and field state titles at Davis High School.
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
High school girls soccer: 2020 MVPs stepped up in biggest moments leading respective teams to state titles
Davis’ Bizzy Arevalo, Olympus’ Emma Neff, Ridgeline’s Oakley Rasmussen, Morgan’s Capri Jones and Rowland Hall’s Summer Connery all made the biggest difference in leading their teams to state titles.
Led by Bodee Blackett and Trey Lund, the Wasps rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns as Juab came from behind for a thrilling 17-14 victory over Morgan in the 3A championship.
High school football: Morgan hoping for more defensive dominance in 3A semifinal clash with Grantsville
Even though Morgan won the previous meeting pretty handily 35-0, the Trojans’ coach fully expects a more competitive game in the rematch.
High school tennis: Rowland Hall takes narrow lead in highly contested opening day of 3A state tourney
Rowland Hall youngsters win early matches in pursuit of bouncing defending champ Morgan.
Richfield, Morgan and Delta claim region championships
Rowland Hall, Manti, Richfield won their respective region titles and are among the top contenders.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Morgan Trojans football team heading into the 2020 season.
Morgan, Grantsville were Region 13 front runners last season, but both must rely heavily on newcomers
Defending 3A state champion Morgan only returns two starters on offense and three on defense