High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals recap
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 24, 2022 11:24 p.m. MST
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Juab, Morgan roll at respective 3A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 6, 2022 10:16 a.m. MST
Utah high school girls basketball tips off this week in the 3A/2A/1A ranks.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Morgan, Beaver, Piute tabbed preseason No. 1s in respective classification as 3A/2A/1A tip off this week
By James Edward
Nov 15, 2021 9:54 a.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: Ethan Rainer’s late heroics clinch Grantsville’s 1st state title since 1997
By James Edward
Nov 13, 2021 9:02 p.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: Morgan’s rushing offense has a field day against Juab in 3A semifinal victory
By James Edward
Nov 6, 2021 8:14 p.m. MDT
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Union sweeps Morgan for 3rd straight state title
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 28, 2021 10:45 p.m. MDT
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Sophomore goalkeeper Emily Blackford comes up big as Ogden claims 3A state title
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 23, 2021 5:43 p.m. MDT
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Morgan and Ogden hope 3rd time the charm as the region rivals advance to 3A championship
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2021 10:27 p.m. MDT
Morgan’s Katelyn Steel chases down a ball in the corner during the 3A state championship at Liberty Park.
High School Girls Tennis
High school girls tennis: Morgan edges Grantsville 19-18 to clinch its 2nd 3A state title in the past 3 years
By James Edward
Oct 9, 2021 7:50 p.m. MDT
High School Golf
High school boys golf: Morgan caps 3A four-peat led by seniors Tanner Telford and Caige Toone
Morgan’s only two seniors, Tanner Telford and Caige Toone, both placed in the top 10 to lead the Trojans.
By James Edward
Oct 7, 2021 5:50 p.m. MDT
High School Golf
High school boys golf: Behind stellar 8-under by Tanner Telford during 3A opening round, Morgan in driver’s seat for another title
By James Edward
Oct 6, 2021 6:57 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: RPI rankings Week 6 update, Corner Canyon, Morgan, South Summit and Duchesne take over top spots
By James Edward
Sept 18, 2021 9:19 a.m. MDT
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Davis, Bonneville, Ridgeline, Morgan, Rowland Hall open season as preseason No. 1s
By James Edward
July 26, 2021 12:54 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 3A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
High School Track
High school track: Delta girls, Morgan boys repeat as 3A champs, with Morgan capturing title in final 4x400 relay
Delta High School girls and Morgan High School boys captured 3A track and field state titles at Davis High School.
By James Edward
May 22, 2021 9:49 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Patient Morgan pulls away from Emery in 3A semis, setting up title game showdown with rival Judge Memorial
By James Edward
May 17, 2021 8:21 p.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:32 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls basketball: Morgan and Emery headed to girls 3A state championship
By David Anderson
Feb 26, 2021 11:34 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2020 MVPs stepped up in biggest moments leading respective teams to state titles
Davis’ Bizzy Arevalo, Olympus’ Emma Neff, Ridgeline’s Oakley Rasmussen, Morgan’s Capri Jones and Rowland Hall’s Summer Connery all made the biggest difference in leading their teams to state titles.
By James Edward
Nov 24, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Juab edges Morgan in 3A title game for first state title in school history
Led by Bodee Blackett and Trey Lund, the Wasps rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns as Juab came from behind for a thrilling 17-14 victory over Morgan in the 3A championship.
By Justin Giles
Nov 14, 2020 10:08 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Morgan, Juab head into 3A championship rematch with virtually the same resumes as a year ago
By James Edward
Nov 10, 2020 7:30 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Dominant Morgan defense shuts out another opponent on way to easy 3A semifinal win
By James Edward
Nov 6, 2020 8:33 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Morgan hoping for more defensive dominance in 3A semifinal clash with Grantsville
Even though Morgan won the previous meeting pretty handily 35-0, the Trojans’ coach fully expects a more competitive game in the rematch.
By James Edward
Nov 3, 2020 12 p.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: Earning every second, Union takes second consecutive state trophy
By David Anderson
Oct 28, 2020 10:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: Patience pays off as Morgan pulls away from Manti to clinch 3A state title
By James Edward
Oct 26, 2020 9:46 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Third time is the charm for Morgan girls’ soccer as it defeats Judge Memorial to face Manti in 3A final
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 21, 2020 10:26 p.m. MDT
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Manti prevails in OT thriller; Beaver stays undefeated
By Joe Coles
Oct 10, 2020 7:13 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school golf: Morgan three-peats at 3A tournament, Carbon’s Salas claims individual title
By Ryan Comer
Oct 8, 2020 6:46 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school golf: Morgan in control at 3A state tourney, with Carbon’s Salas and Delta’s Henrie leading medalist chase
By James Edward
Oct 7, 2020 7:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Crowded field emerges in 3A, while Beaver reigns supreme in battle of 2A unbeatens
By Joe Coles
Oct 3, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Ryder Lish, Tanner Belinski the catalysts as Morgan overcomes slow start to beat Juan Diego
By James Edward
Oct 2, 2020 10:21 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school tennis: Rowland Hall takes narrow lead in highly contested opening day of 3A state tourney
Rowland Hall youngsters win early matches in pursuit of bouncing defending champ Morgan.
By Bruce Smith
Oct 2, 2020 8:23 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys golf: 3A final region recaps
Richfield, Morgan and Delta claim region championships
By James Edward
Sept 29, 2020 7:38 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls tennis: 3A race wide open heading into this week’s state tourney
Rowland Hall, Manti, Richfield won their respective region titles and are among the top contenders.
By James Edward
Sept 28, 2020 3:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 6 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Sept 21, 2020 9:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Top schools start to separate themselves as region play opens
By Joe Coles
Sept 19, 2020 7:50 a.m. MDT
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Juan Diego, Morgan earn first wins; North Sanpete and Beaver among unbeatens who rolled
By Joe Coles
Sept 5, 2020 8:26 a.m. MDT
Sports
Utah high school volleyball teams grateful to be taking the court this fall led by usual cast of contenders
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2020 4:09 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: American Fork, Skyline, Cedar Valley, Morgan, Rowland Hall open preseason ranked No. 1
By James Edward
Aug 3, 2020 8:27 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Morgan Trojans 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Morgan Trojans football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Trent Wood
July 29, 2020 9:02 a.m. MDT
Sports
Morgan, Grantsville were Region 13 front runners last season, but both must rely heavily on newcomers
Defending 3A state champion Morgan only returns two starters on offense and three on defense
By James Edward
July 27, 2020 3:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Corner Canyon, Orem, Sky View, Morgan, Beaver pegged as 2020 favorites in preseason coaches rankings
By James Edward
July 7, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
