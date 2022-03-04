Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
The Mountain Crest High School girls wrestling team shows off its second consecutive state wrestling trophy Saturday night at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, Utah.&nbsp;
High School Wrestling
High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest girls make it 2-0 for team wrestling titles
By David Anderson
Feb 19, 2022 10:08 p.m. MST
The Mountain Crest Mustangs celebrate their victory in the 4A wrestling state tournament on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, Utah.
High School Wrestling
High school boys wrestling: Mountain Crest returns to the top of the 4A heap
By David Anderson
Feb 19, 2022 9:42 p.m. MST
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Mountain Crest boys and girls lead after opening day of 4A state tournament
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 27 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 14, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: 2021 Players of the Year were the ultimate playmakers for their teams
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 24, 2021 6 a.m. MST
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Mountain Crest tops Crimson Cliffs in extra time to win 4A state title
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 22, 2021 9:38 p.m. MDT
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Crimson Cliffs, Mountain Crest win in penalty shootouts, will play for 4A state title
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 21, 2021 5:27 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 4A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Snow Canyon’s bats reheat to defeat Mountain Crest for 4A state title
The Warriors won Saturday morning’s 4A championship series Game 2 by a score of 6-4 to clinch the state title.
By Tyler Haslam
May 22, 2021 7:03 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Herman shines on the mound, brings Snow Canyon within one win of 4A title
Thanks to first-class pitching from senior Carston Herman, the Warriors secured a 3-1 win over Mountain Crest Friday afternoon.
By Tyler Haslam
May 21, 2021 8:17 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Mountain Crest and Snow Canyon punch their tickets into the 4A championship series
By Tyler Haslam
May 19, 2021 10:27 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Mountain Crest, Snow Canyon claim 4A winners bracket games
By McCade Pearson
May 18, 2021 10:53 p.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
A closer at 2021 high school wrestling championships
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 5:32 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest delivers dominant performance at girls 4A state tournament
By David Anderson
Feb 20, 2021 11:27 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Mountain Crest Mustangs 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Mountain Crest Mustangs football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
Aug 8, 2020 2:42 p.m. MDT
Sports
Sky View’s recent Region 11 dominance could get tested by Green Canyon and Ridgeline this season
Sky View is 15-0 in region play the past three years, but Green Canyon and Ridgeline are loaded with returning offensive starters to push the Bobcats
By James Edward
July 29, 2020 4:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
How 8 high school football teams are responding to direct and indirect positive cases of COVID-19
5 teams have confirmed having a player test positive for COVID-19, while Herriman had a staff member test positive last weekend
By James Edward
June 30, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school wrestling: Mountain Crest the king of 4A wrestling again
Outstanding semifinal round paves the way for Mountain Crest to claim second 4A title in three years
By James Edward
Feb 15, 2020 9:20 p.m. MST
Sports
High school wrestling: Traditional powerhouses and rising programs alike to contend for state titles
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2020 3:49 p.m. MST
Sports
High school drill: Dixie claims 4A state championship
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2020 5:13 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 2019 4A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 4A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:03 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 4A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches’ votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Ben Lomond pick up inspiring victories
The Wolves topped Logan in an emotional thriller, the Mustangs triumphed in a slugfest and the Scots ended their 31-game losing streak
By Trent Wood
Oct 12, 2019 8:59 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Double-overtime thriller between Desert Hills and Cedar City, slugfest between Mountain Crest and Green Canyon headline Week 6 action in 4A
The Thunder defeated the Reds 56-55 for their third region win of the year. The Mustangs, meanwhile, topped the Wolves, 6-0.
By Trent Wood
Sept 21, 2019 12:29 p.m. MDT
Sports
Video: Find out teams on the rise this year in Utah high school football
By High School Rewind
Aug 16, 2019 10:55 a.m. MDT
