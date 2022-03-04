The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Warriors won Saturday morning’s 4A championship series Game 2 by a score of 6-4 to clinch the state title.
Thanks to first-class pitching from senior Carston Herman, the Warriors secured a 3-1 win over Mountain Crest Friday afternoon.
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Mountain Crest Mustangs football team heading into the 2020 season.
Sky View is 15-0 in region play the past three years, but Green Canyon and Ridgeline are loaded with returning offensive starters to push the Bobcats
5 teams have confirmed having a player test positive for COVID-19, while Herriman had a staff member test positive last weekend
Outstanding semifinal round paves the way for Mountain Crest to claim second 4A title in three years
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches’ votes
4A high school football takeaways: Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Ben Lomond pick up inspiring victories
The Wolves topped Logan in an emotional thriller, the Mustangs triumphed in a slugfest and the Scots ended their 31-game losing streak
High school football: Double-overtime thriller between Desert Hills and Cedar City, slugfest between Mountain Crest and Green Canyon headline Week 6 action in 4A
The Thunder defeated the Reds 56-55 for their third region win of the year. The Mustangs, meanwhile, topped the Wolves, 6-0.