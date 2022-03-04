Pleasant Grove welcomed undefeated Mountain Ridge to its basketball court Tuesday night, resulting in a 63-53 Viking victory.
Quarterback Jake Hopkins tossed three touchdowns and an aggressive Titans defense returned two interceptions for scores to lead Syracuse to the playoff win over Mountain Ridge.
Mountain Ridge quarterback Ayden Helm scored on a 9-yard quarterback keeper in overtime to topple previously undefeated West Jordan.
After dropping the opening set, the Falcons rallied to win the next three sets and secure a 3-1 victory over the Sentinels
It’s safe to say that Bingham football is used to being picked to finish at the top of its region.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Spanish Fork hit four home runs in both games against Mountain Ridge to win the 5A championship series 2-0.
High school softball: Aubree Leonard’s 2-homer day powers Spanish Fork past Mountain Ridge in 5A championship Game 1
Spanish Fork High School softball hit four home runs to roll past Mountain Ridge 14-3 in Game 1 of the 5A state championship best-of-3 series.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Lehi scored the final 26 points to pull away for the 40-14 win.
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
Three of last season’s final four teams came from Region 7, speaking loudly to the region’s overall strength.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Mountain Ridge football team heading into the 2020 season.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.