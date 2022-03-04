Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Swimming
High school swimming: American Fork boys, Lone Peak girls repeat as 6A state champs
By James Edward
Feb 19, 2022 4:23 p.m. MST
Pleasant Grove’s Isaac Garret, wearing white, dunks
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Pleasant Grove hands Mountain Ridge first loss of the season
Pleasant Grove welcomed undefeated Mountain Ridge to its basketball court Tuesday night, resulting in a 63-53 Viking victory.
By Tom Ripplinger
Dec 14, 2021 11:07 p.m. MST
Mountain Ridge’s Jordan Day battles Syracuse’s Brevin Hamblin and Wyatt Humphrey for the ball in the second round of the state football playoffs.
High School Football
High school football: Aggressive Syracuse hitting stride with 35-23 road win over Mountain Ridge
Quarterback Jake Hopkins tossed three touchdowns and an aggressive Titans defense returned two interceptions for scores to lead Syracuse to the playoff win over Mountain Ridge.
By Brennan Smith
Oct 29, 2021 10:56 p.m. MDT
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Riverton blanks Mountain Ridge to advance to 6A semifinals for first time in school history
By James Edward
Oct 14, 2021 8:10 p.m. MDT
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 6A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 2 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Mountain Ridge outduels West Jordan in overtime thriller 32-26
Mountain Ridge quarterback Ayden Helm scored on a 9-yard quarterback keeper in overtime to topple previously undefeated West Jordan.
By Brennan Smith
Oct 1, 2021 11:45 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Bingham sends statement with big win over Mountain Ridge
By Tommy Bailey
Sept 24, 2021 11:10 p.m. MDT
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: ‘Hungry’ Skyridge team knocks off Mountain Ridge in 4 sets
After dropping the opening set, the Falcons rallied to win the next three sets and secure a 3-1 victory over the Sentinels
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 7, 2021 10:10 p.m. MDT
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Strong first half performance propels Riverton to win over Mountain Ridge
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 31, 2021 7:17 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Mountain Ridge scores 33 points in 4th quarter to take down Wasatch, remain unbeaten
By Tom Ripplinger
Aug 27, 2021 11:43 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Mountain Ridge pulls away from Olympus for season opening win
By Tommy Bailey
Aug 13, 2021 11:34 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Bingham expected to finish atop Region 3 again, but other teams are lurking
It’s safe to say that Bingham football is used to being picked to finish at the top of its region.
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 9, 2021 12:36 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Spanish Fork blasts its way to 5A state championship
Spanish Fork hit four home runs in both games against Mountain Ridge to win the 5A championship series 2-0.
By James Edward
May 28, 2021 4:26 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Aubree Leonard’s 2-homer day powers Spanish Fork past Mountain Ridge in 5A championship Game 1
Spanish Fork High School softball hit four home runs to roll past Mountain Ridge 14-3 in Game 1 of the 5A state championship best-of-3 series.
By James Edward
May 27, 2021 4:27 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Spanish Fork, Mountain Ridge take care of business, advance to 5A state championship
By McCade Pearson
May 26, 2021 6:34 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Spanish Fork, Mountain Ridge earn place in 5A semifinals
By McCade Pearson
May 25, 2021 10:07 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
High school boys lacrosse: No. 2 Mountain Ridge survives overtime nail-biter against Timpview
By Tyler Haslam
April 20, 2021 11:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Timpview’s undefeated start to region continues with win over Mountain Ridge
By Tyler Haslam
Jan 19, 2021 10:19 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Mountain Ridge earns strong win over Woods Cross in Olympus tournament opening game
By Bruce Smith
Dec 29, 2020 6:25 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Provo uses big first half to get past Mountain Ridge
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 23, 2020 8:56 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Lehi storms past Mountain Ridge in second half in Region 7 opener
Lehi scored the final 26 points to pull away for the 40-14 win.
By James Edward
Sept 4, 2020 10:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
Top 20 performances of week 3 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:22 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school volleyball: Mountain Ridge sweeps Farmington in final tune-up before Region 7 play
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:22 a.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Mountain Ridge, Brighton, Bonneville start 2020 strong with statement wins
Mountain Ridge controlled the game against Olympus for its first win in school history.
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 8:52 a.m. MDT
Sports
Orem and Timpview lead expected competitive Region 7
Three of last season’s final four teams came from Region 7, speaking loudly to the region’s overall strength.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 3, 2020 6:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Mountain Ridge Sentinels 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Mountain Ridge football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
July 28, 2020 12:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:04 a.m. MST
