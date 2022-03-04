The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school softball: Riverton overpowers Murray on the mound and the plate in a dominant preseason matchup
In high school softball action Wednesday, Riverton dominated Murray 17-0 in a preseason game played at Riverview Junior High.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
High school girls soccer: Showdown between Murray and Olympus comes down to penalty kicks, where Titans triumph
Olympus goalkeeper Callie Droitsh made two key saves during the game-deciding shootout, helping lift the Titans past the Spartans 1-1 (3-1).
Here’s an in-depth look at the Murray Spartans football team heading into the 2020 season.
The Thunder defeated the Murray Spartans 2-0 to seal their spot in the title game of the Pomp Division
Coleman Ford wasn’t feeling close to his best on Tuesday, although none of his condition showed throughout.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
High school girls soccer: Powered by a trio of goal scorers, Skyline tops Murray in Region 6 showdown
Ani Jensen, Izzy Wright and Ali Swensen each netted a goal in the Eagles’ 3-0 victory, the team’s second win over the Spartans this season.