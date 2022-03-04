Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Woods Cross edges past Murray to keep Cinderella season going
By Bruce Smith
March 2, 2022 11:17 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Murray stifles Timpview in a dominant 5A quarterfinal win
By James Edward
Feb 28, 2022 6:18 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Friday’s games — including No. 18 Syracuse stunning No. 2 Davis
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 11:11 p.m. MST
Murray's Bowen Davies celebrates with teammates after their win over Springville in a 5A boys basketball second-round game.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Springville’s Jake Nadauld scores 50, but it wasn’t enough as Murray prevails in 5A second round
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 10:25 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games — Box Elder needs 4 OTs to top Woods Cross
By James Edward
Feb 1, 2022 11:41 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Olympus rolls over Murray in battle between deep-rooted coaches
By Bruce Smith
Jan 11, 2022 10:46 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 21 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 3, 2022 6:06 p.m. MST
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: 2021 Players of the Year were the ultimate playmakers for their teams
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 24, 2021 6 a.m. MST
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Bonneville beats Murray to advance to 5A semifinals for third straight year
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 14, 2021 8:41 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Northridge holds off Murray on the road
By Bruce Smith
Aug 27, 2021 11:58 p.m. MDT
Wasatch's Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Murray scores 12 unanswered runs to defeat Box Elder, advance to 5A third round
By Tyler Haslam
May 17, 2021 9:33 p.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Riverton overpowers Murray on the mound and the plate in a dominant preseason matchup
In high school softball action Wednesday, Riverton dominated Murray 17-0 in a preseason game played at Riverview Junior High.
By James Edward
April 7, 2021 9:24 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school baseball: In a duel between two of Region 6’s best pitchers, Murray bests Skyline
By Tyler Haslam
March 30, 2021 8:58 p.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 10 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Oct 19, 2020 7:28 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school soccer: Region 5 and 6 combined to advance seven teams into 5A quarterfinals
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 7:32 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: Showdown between Murray and Olympus comes down to penalty kicks, where Titans triumph
Olympus goalkeeper Callie Droitsh made two key saves during the game-deciding shootout, helping lift the Titans past the Spartans 1-1 (3-1).
By Trent Wood
Sept 3, 2020 8:36 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Murray Spartans 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Murray Spartans football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 9, 2020 5:30 p.m. MDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
An illustration of the omicron variant.
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, "The Chosen."
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sports
Olympus, Brighton expected to battle it out for Region 6 crown
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 4, 2020 3:47 p.m. MDT
Sports
Westlake Thunder feeling ‘euphoria’ as they advance to the championship round of the Graduation Cup
The Thunder defeated the Murray Spartans 2-0 to seal their spot in the title game of the Pomp Division
By Trent Wood
June 12, 2020 7:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
5A boys basketball quarterfinals: Ford fights through illness to lead Timpview past Murray 53-32
Coleman Ford wasn’t feeling close to his best on Tuesday, although none of his condition showed throughout.
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 25, 2020 12:24 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Defense, free throws lead Wood Cross to win over Murray
By Joe Coles
Feb 18, 2020 9:48 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 5A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
Game of the Week Moment, Reliving Murray’s thrilling playoff win over Skyline | Deseret News Rewind
By High School Rewind
Oct 26, 2019 7:12 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Murray turns back Skyline in exciting 5A playoff opener
By Bruce Smith
Oct 25, 2019 9:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: Mackenzie Breiter scores a hat trick as Mountain View defeats Murray, 3-2 in 5A quarterfinals
By Joe Coles
Oct 17, 2019 9:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls soccer: Powered by a trio of goal scorers, Skyline tops Murray in Region 6 showdown
Ani Jensen, Izzy Wright and Ali Swensen each netted a goal in the Eagles’ 3-0 victory, the team’s second win over the Spartans this season.
By Trent Wood
Sept 17, 2019 8:42 p.m. MDT
