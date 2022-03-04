Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
The block Y on Y Mountain above Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, is shown in a 2013 photo.
Education
BYU responds to federal investigation of its LGBTQ policies
Office of Civil Rights Assistant Secretary Catherine Lhamon reaffirmed in a letter to BYU’s president that BYU is exempt in 15 areas of Title IX.
By Tad Walch
Jan 20, 2022 7:09 p.m. MST
merlin_730332.jpg
Faith
President Russell M. Nelson honors Martin Luther King Jr.: ‘Abandon attitudes and actions of prejudice’
Respect and cooperation yield the sweet fruit of reconciliation, admiration, service and genuine love, President Nelson says.
By Tad Walch
Jan 17, 2022 12:31 p.m. MST
elephanttwitterbird.jpg
Analysis
The conservative case for staying on Twitter
Amid another call for a conservative “Twexit,” can we all pause and remember Parler?
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
bells_hooks.jpg
Books
Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks dies at 69
Beloved author, teacher and feminist bell hooks, known for her book “Ain’t I A Women,” died at the age of 69.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 16, 2021 3:06 p.m. MST
Local teachers scramble for dollar bills.
NATIONAL/Home
These teachers were told to scramble for $1 bills. Here’s what happened next
The bank is now giving these teachers an extra $500 to use for their classrooms
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 15, 2021 2:10 p.m. MST
1571701.jpg
Faith
Astronaut Jake Garn and the spiritual effects of viewing Earth from outer space
On Saturday, Jake Garn, a former U.S. senator and astronaut, will receive the Sutherland Institute’s New Birth of Freedom Award at the organization’s annual gala.
By Kelsey Dallas
Nov 8, 2019 10:02 p.m. MST
This undated photo provided by Autumn VR Inc. and VRWERX LLC shows a production still from "Jesus VR — The Story of Christ." The story of Jesus Christ is coming to virtual reality for the first time.
U.S. & World
New film about Jesus and the gospel is set to portray the Bible like never before
Coming on the heels of the successes of faith-based films like “God’s Not Dead,” “Miracles From Heaven” and “Heaven Is For Real,” a new movie slated for release later this year will portray Jesus and his disciples like never before.
By Billy Hallowell
July 1, 2016 3:42 p.m. MDT
Adobe Stock
Faith
Independence Day to be theme of majority of Protestant sermons near July 4 holiday
With Independence Day just around the corner, LifeWay Research asked American pastors how their churches change worship services in honor of the occasion, with a majority of Protestant leaders pointing to changes in the music and content.
By Billy Hallowell
July 1, 2016 3:35 p.m. MDT
Just weeks before the July 6 premiere of the 10th season of "Duck Dynasty," A&E Networks has released a comical, advice-filled teaser trailer about the importance of building a happy and lasting marriage.
Media & Books
‘Duck Dynasty’ stars reveal their ‘guide to a happy marriage’
Just weeks before the July 6 premiere of the 10th season of “Duck Dynasty,” A&E Networks has released a comical, advice-filled teaser trailer about the importance of building a happy and lasting marriage.
By Billy Hallowell
June 25, 2016 9:36 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Disney ‘princess culture’ may not be great for the future of little girls
Princess culture may welcome girls into stereotypes that limit their growth and opportunities as they grow up, according to BYU research that also says boys may get a small benefit.
By Lois M. Collins
June 22, 2016 11:05 p.m. MDT
Ban Ki-moon, Secretary General of the United Nations, speaks at the opening ceremony of the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul on May 23.
U.S. & World
Humanitarian crises are up. Can the world come together to help?
Some are optimistic about an international relief effort. Others are skeptical about its ability to impact the political problems displacing people around the world.
By Deseret News
June 3, 2016 2:15 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
10 years of winning words at the national spelling bee
The National Spelling Bee finals wrap up today. Here are the winners and the winning words for the past 10 years.
By Eric Schulzke
May 26, 2016 3:40 p.m. MDT
Health
Can you be both fit and fat?
Mirna Valerio runs marathons. She also weighs about 250 pounds. According to the CDC, that makes the Georgia teacher obese. Can Valerio and others like her be both fat and fit?
By Deseret News
May 26, 2016 10:30 a.m. MDT
Family
‘All bodies matter': How body-shaming makes America less healthy
The cure to the obesity epidemic, most doctors say, is a nutritious diet and exercise. But many health-care workers say that solution ignores the role of emotional and mental well-being play in maintaining a healthy weight.
By Chandra Johnson
May 26, 2016 9:35 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Famous authors write off Donald Trump in new petition
Hundreds of authors have signed a petition saying Donald Trump would be bad for America — and the arts. Some are applauding the move, others are saying it’s a missed opportunity.
By Chandra Johnson
May 26, 2016 9:30 a.m. MDT
Family
To B12 or not to B12?
People are baring their arms and hips to get injections of Vitamin B12, and it may be worth the trouble, but only if you’re in this one group. And pregnant women should monitor their intake, a new study suggests.
By Deseret News
May 23, 2016 6 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
How the heart attack you didn’t know you had affects you
Nearly half of heart attacks are undetected, and these “silent” heart attacks are as bad for you as those that are diagnosed. The common ailment some resemble may surprise you, but you might suffer one without any symptoms at all.
By Deseret News
May 20, 2016 6 a.m. MDT
With the Summer Olympics approaching, a Canadian scholar is calling for the games to be postponed or moved because of the danger the Zika virus poses in Brazil. These other cities could offer to help.
U.S. & World
5 reasons the Summer Olympics should be postponed or moved
With the Summer Olympics approaching, a Canadian scholar is calling for the games to be postponed or moved because of the danger the Zika virus poses in Brazil. These other cities could offer to help.
By Deseret News
May 19, 2016 6:10 a.m. MDT
Family
The best time in life to think about bone health (it’s not what you think)
What a teenager eats now can determine the health of his bones when he retires, which is why families that want to remain active all through their lives should worry about osteoporosis long before it has a chance to develop.
By Deseret News
May 17, 2016 6 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
What you’ve always been told about breakfast may be wrong
We’ve always been told to eat breakfast like a king and dinner like a pauper. But it turns out that it’s what we eat — not when — that matters.
By Deseret News
May 16, 2016 10:45 a.m. MDT
Family
The troubling reason girls drop out of sports
Girls’ participation in sports declines after puberty, and a new study reveals why: They are uncomfortable with their developing bodies. This piece of clothing can help.
By Deseret News
May 14, 2016 12:50 p.m. MDT
Family
The ‘health’ food that’s making us fat
The U.S. dietary guidelines urge us to eat yogurt, but not the kind with 30 grams of sugar and a cookie-crumb topping. The marketing of yogurt explains a lot about the obesity epidemic, and there are some types you should only have for a treat.
By Deseret News
May 14, 2016 6:30 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
Will the last family doctor in America please turn out the lights?
Family medicine is on the decline in the U.S., with young doctors choosing lucrative specialties over a practice that pays less and demands longer hours. The trend has troubling implications for families, but there are ways to turn it around.
By Deseret News
May 12, 2016 6 a.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Family
Researchers warn swaddling poses danger to infants
An analysis of babies lost to sudden infant death syndrome showed that swaddling increased the risk of death by one-third. The research suggests the best way to tuck your baby in at night - and why you shouldn’t swaddle a 6-month-old.
By Deseret News
May 11, 2016 6:10 a.m. MDT
Family
Why are American girls so anxious?
Childhood is supposed to be carefree, but many American adolescents are just as worried as adults, and most of them are girls. Why are our girls so anxious, and what can we do to help them?
By Deseret News
May 10, 2016 6 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
5 videos to inspire you to get off the couch
Exercise should be a get-to, not a have-to, but sometimes we all need a little kick to get going. Here are five videos guaranteed to make you want to lace up your shoes.
By Deseret News
May 9, 2016 6:10 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
How to have more empathy (but not too much)
Empathy is the ability to be sensitive to other people’s positive and negative emotions.
By Kelsey Dallas
May 7, 2016 6:20 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
What sitting at a computer all day does to your eyes
Sitting at a computer for eight hours is hard on the eyes. If your eyes are tired and your vision blurry, you might have computer vision syndrome, but doing this for 20 seconds every two hours will help.
By Deseret News
May 7, 2016 6:10 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Medical mistakes kill more Americans than strokes, Alzheimer’s
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University say human error, not disease, is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. and challenge the CDC to be more forthcoming about medical mistakes.
By Deseret News
May 5, 2016 6:20 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
How runners and cyclists use new apps to create art in motion
Runners and cyclists are creating art as they work out, etching faces, animals and Game of Thrones characters. All you need to get in on the craze is a pair of shoes and a GPS.
By Deseret News
May 4, 2016 6:20 a.m. MDT
Family
The 4-point blueprint for a healthy house
Where we choose to live can have a significant impact on our family’s health. From the shape of your house and yard to the street it’s located on, you can create a blueprint for a healthier home.
By Deseret News
May 4, 2016 6 a.m. MDT
Family
‘Biggest Losers’ show why we regain lost weight
The first woman to win “The Biggest Loser” admitted recently that she has regained much of the weight she lost in the reality-show competition Researchers at the National Institutes of Health may have figured out why.
By Deseret News
May 3, 2016 6:20 a.m. MDT
Family
Your triplets just got even more special
The number of triplets born in the U.S. rose dramatically in the 1980s and ‘90s, but now has fallen just as dramatically. The change mostly affects one group of mothers.
By Deseret News
May 2, 2016 6:10 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
Is your ‘doctor’ really an M.D.?
From a teenager posing as a physician to a chiropractor practicing “pastoral medicine,” some people sound like doctors, but they’re not. What initials should you look for after your doctor’s name?
By Deseret News
April 30, 2016 6:10 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
Why you sleep better in your own bed
New research shows why we feel so groggy while traveling. It’s because our brain refuses to shut down completely and is constantly scanning for danger. But there’s a way around “the first-night effect” that can help on your family’s next trip.
By Deseret News
April 28, 2016 6:20 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
How families can keep the Sabbath when the world interferes
Keeping the Sabbath isn’t optional, at least not in God’s book. But observing the day of rest prescribed in the 10 Commandments can be difficult for busy families. Families who keep the Sabbath share their tips.
By Deseret News
April 27, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Family
Suicide rates spike in adolescent girls, women
Suicide is on the rise in America, and two groups in particular show a troubling spike: adolescent girls and middle-aged whites. Overall, suicide rates are the highest they’ve been in three decades.
By Deseret News
April 25, 2016 10:45 a.m. MDT
Family
Why we should have quit sugar 40 years ago
Processed sugar is public health enemy No. 1 and may have caused the obesity epidemic while we were all busy cutting out saturated fat. The latest research validates the findings of a British researcher whose warnings were ignored 50 years ago.
By Deseret News
April 22, 2016 6:30 a.m. MDT
Family
Long live the Queen! Here’s how to have her diet and increase your life expectancy
Queen Elizabeth turns 90 on Thursday, and her healthful diet may contribute to her vigor. Her eating style is one that even commoners could emulate — even without the 20 royal chefs.
By Deseret News
April 21, 2016 6:20 a.m. MDT
Volunteers search for survivors and bodies inside a hotel destroyed by the earthquake in Pedernales, Ecuador, Tuesday, April 19, 2016. The strongest earthquake to hit Ecuador in decades flattened buildings and buckled highways along its Pacific coast, sen
U.S. & World
Faith-based groups rush to help quake-stricken Ecuador
Emergency teams from U.S. faith-based humanitarian relief agencies are on the ground in northwest Ecuador after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that took the lives of at least 413 people.
By Deseret News
April 19, 2016 4:40 p.m. MDT
World & Nation
Is artificial turf giving athletes cancer?
It looks beautiful in winter and never needs mowing, but some people are worried that artificial turf is putting young athletes at risk for cancer.
By Deseret News
April 17, 2016 7:35 a.m. MDT
Family
Diabetes on ‘relentless march’ across world
A Starbucks cup suggested that sugary drinks line the path to diabetes. The World Health Organization says it’s more complicated than that, but that the disease is on a “relentless march” across the globe.
By Deseret News
April 13, 2016 6:10 a.m. MDT
1682731.jpg
Family
How meditation improves health
Couch potatoes everywhere, rejoice. One of the most beneficial things you can do for your health is to sit quietly for 20 minutes, proponents of meditation say.
By Deseret News
April 13, 2016 6 a.m. MDT
Jared Ward walks from the finish line with a United States Flag on his back during the U.S. Olympic marathon trials, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Faith
Religious marathoner shares his simple path to the Olympics
A Utah athlete told Runner’s World magazine how he made the U.S. Olympic team. Jared Ward’s strategy is one everyone can use to be healthier.
By Deseret News
April 11, 2016 6:10 a.m. MDT
Family
The sport with the most concussions (hint: it’s not football)
Although football gets all the bad press, it’s only one way to get a concussion. Here are other sports with high rates of concussion and the reason a helmet may be your most important sports gear.
By Deseret News
April 7, 2016 6:10 a.m. MDT
Family
Should you stop using baby powder?
A thousand women have sued Johnson & Johnson, saying the company knew its iconic baby powder caused cancer. Do we need to stop using powder?
By Deseret News
April 6, 2016 6:20 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
The doctor will log on now: Telemedicine catching on with consumers
Although an online doctor’s visit can cost one-third of an office consultation, only four in 10 people know that telemedicine exists. Should you see a doctor over a computer?
By Deseret News
April 6, 2016 6 a.m. MDT
Load More