NATIONAL/Home

Office of Civil Rights Assistant Secretary Catherine Lhamon reaffirmed in a letter to BYU’s president that BYU is exempt in 15 areas of Title IX.
President Russell M. Nelson honors Martin Luther King Jr.: ‘Abandon attitudes and actions of prejudice’
Respect and cooperation yield the sweet fruit of reconciliation, admiration, service and genuine love, President Nelson says.
Amid another call for a conservative “Twexit,” can we all pause and remember Parler?
Beloved author, teacher and feminist bell hooks, known for her book “Ain’t I A Women,” died at the age of 69.
The bank is now giving these teachers an extra $500 to use for their classrooms
On Saturday, Jake Garn, a former U.S. senator and astronaut, will receive the Sutherland Institute’s New Birth of Freedom Award at the organization’s annual gala.
Coming on the heels of the successes of faith-based films like “God’s Not Dead,” “Miracles From Heaven” and “Heaven Is For Real,” a new movie slated for release later this year will portray Jesus and his disciples like never before.
With Independence Day just around the corner, LifeWay Research asked American pastors how their churches change worship services in honor of the occasion, with a majority of Protestant leaders pointing to changes in the music and content.
Just weeks before the July 6 premiere of the 10th season of “Duck Dynasty,” A&E Networks has released a comical, advice-filled teaser trailer about the importance of building a happy and lasting marriage.
Princess culture may welcome girls into stereotypes that limit their growth and opportunities as they grow up, according to BYU research that also says boys may get a small benefit.
Some are optimistic about an international relief effort. Others are skeptical about its ability to impact the political problems displacing people around the world.
The National Spelling Bee finals wrap up today. Here are the winners and the winning words for the past 10 years.
Mirna Valerio runs marathons. She also weighs about 250 pounds. According to the CDC, that makes the Georgia teacher obese. Can Valerio and others like her be both fat and fit?
The cure to the obesity epidemic, most doctors say, is a nutritious diet and exercise. But many health-care workers say that solution ignores the role of emotional and mental well-being play in maintaining a healthy weight.
Hundreds of authors have signed a petition saying Donald Trump would be bad for America — and the arts. Some are applauding the move, others are saying it’s a missed opportunity.
People are baring their arms and hips to get injections of Vitamin B12, and it may be worth the trouble, but only if you’re in this one group. And pregnant women should monitor their intake, a new study suggests.
Nearly half of heart attacks are undetected, and these “silent” heart attacks are as bad for you as those that are diagnosed. The common ailment some resemble may surprise you, but you might suffer one without any symptoms at all.
With the Summer Olympics approaching, a Canadian scholar is calling for the games to be postponed or moved because of the danger the Zika virus poses in Brazil. These other cities could offer to help.
What a teenager eats now can determine the health of his bones when he retires, which is why families that want to remain active all through their lives should worry about osteoporosis long before it has a chance to develop.
We’ve always been told to eat breakfast like a king and dinner like a pauper. But it turns out that it’s what we eat — not when — that matters.
Girls’ participation in sports declines after puberty, and a new study reveals why: They are uncomfortable with their developing bodies. This piece of clothing can help.
The U.S. dietary guidelines urge us to eat yogurt, but not the kind with 30 grams of sugar and a cookie-crumb topping. The marketing of yogurt explains a lot about the obesity epidemic, and there are some types you should only have for a treat.
Family medicine is on the decline in the U.S., with young doctors choosing lucrative specialties over a practice that pays less and demands longer hours. The trend has troubling implications for families, but there are ways to turn it around.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
An analysis of babies lost to sudden infant death syndrome showed that swaddling increased the risk of death by one-third. The research suggests the best way to tuck your baby in at night - and why you shouldn’t swaddle a 6-month-old.
Childhood is supposed to be carefree, but many American adolescents are just as worried as adults, and most of them are girls. Why are our girls so anxious, and what can we do to help them?
Exercise should be a get-to, not a have-to, but sometimes we all need a little kick to get going. Here are five videos guaranteed to make you want to lace up your shoes.
Empathy is the ability to be sensitive to other people’s positive and negative emotions.
Sitting at a computer for eight hours is hard on the eyes. If your eyes are tired and your vision blurry, you might have computer vision syndrome, but doing this for 20 seconds every two hours will help.
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University say human error, not disease, is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. and challenge the CDC to be more forthcoming about medical mistakes.
Runners and cyclists are creating art as they work out, etching faces, animals and Game of Thrones characters. All you need to get in on the craze is a pair of shoes and a GPS.
Where we choose to live can have a significant impact on our family’s health. From the shape of your house and yard to the street it’s located on, you can create a blueprint for a healthier home.
The first woman to win “The Biggest Loser” admitted recently that she has regained much of the weight she lost in the reality-show competition Researchers at the National Institutes of Health may have figured out why.
The number of triplets born in the U.S. rose dramatically in the 1980s and ‘90s, but now has fallen just as dramatically. The change mostly affects one group of mothers.
From a teenager posing as a physician to a chiropractor practicing “pastoral medicine,” some people sound like doctors, but they’re not. What initials should you look for after your doctor’s name?
New research shows why we feel so groggy while traveling. It’s because our brain refuses to shut down completely and is constantly scanning for danger. But there’s a way around “the first-night effect” that can help on your family’s next trip.
Keeping the Sabbath isn’t optional, at least not in God’s book. But observing the day of rest prescribed in the 10 Commandments can be difficult for busy families. Families who keep the Sabbath share their tips.
Suicide is on the rise in America, and two groups in particular show a troubling spike: adolescent girls and middle-aged whites. Overall, suicide rates are the highest they’ve been in three decades.
Processed sugar is public health enemy No. 1 and may have caused the obesity epidemic while we were all busy cutting out saturated fat. The latest research validates the findings of a British researcher whose warnings were ignored 50 years ago.
Queen Elizabeth turns 90 on Thursday, and her healthful diet may contribute to her vigor. Her eating style is one that even commoners could emulate — even without the 20 royal chefs.
Emergency teams from U.S. faith-based humanitarian relief agencies are on the ground in northwest Ecuador after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that took the lives of at least 413 people.
It looks beautiful in winter and never needs mowing, but some people are worried that artificial turf is putting young athletes at risk for cancer.
A Starbucks cup suggested that sugary drinks line the path to diabetes. The World Health Organization says it’s more complicated than that, but that the disease is on a “relentless march” across the globe.
Couch potatoes everywhere, rejoice. One of the most beneficial things you can do for your health is to sit quietly for 20 minutes, proponents of meditation say.
A Utah athlete told Runner’s World magazine how he made the U.S. Olympic team. Jared Ward’s strategy is one everyone can use to be healthier.
Although football gets all the bad press, it’s only one way to get a concussion. Here are other sports with high rates of concussion and the reason a helmet may be your most important sports gear.
A thousand women have sued Johnson & Johnson, saying the company knew its iconic baby powder caused cancer. Do we need to stop using powder?
Although an online doctor’s visit can cost one-third of an office consultation, only four in 10 people know that telemedicine exists. Should you see a doctor over a computer?