KSL
Mask mandate for planes, trains and buses set to expire March 18
Here’s who’s being recruited to run for state and local school boards in Utah after tumult in recent years due to the pandemic, social justice reckoning, and challenges to curriculum and library books.
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
“Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund.”
Opponents worry the bill doesn’t provide adequate incentives for cities to “step up,” and would still leave the burden of homelessness mitigation largely in the hands of Salt Lake City.
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
Before the federal government spends another dollar on COVID-19 relief, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants to know what happened to the trillions already out there.
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and others had to say about President Biden’s State of the Union. (Hint: It wasn’t flattering
Utah Republicans in Congress say President Joe Biden is a weak leader and the crises at home and abroad are of his own making.
A New York study shows COVID-19 vaccines quickly lose effectiveness in kids 5-11. Should Utah parents worry?
The Utah Department of Health continues to recommend that parents get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.
“You will now determine for yourself whether to use a facemask in all settings at the Provo MTC ... We encourage all to extend love and respect to others and their decisions.”
Lawmakers seem poised to fund only half of the $128 million initially requested to set up a homeless services grant program.
In past years, Utah Capitol credentialed journalists have been able to access the House floor to interview lawmakers immediately after adjournment, but HR2 requires media members to seek and receive permission from the House speaker or the speaker’s media designee before gaining access to the House floor.
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s wrong for President Joe Biden to tout Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court before her qualifications for the job.
The dinosaur for which nightmares and movies are made of may have actually had some relatives, which sends even more shivers up that spine that there was more than one kind of T. rex. New research suggests that might have been the case.
A House legislative leader who accused Union Pacific of being an uncooperative partner in air quality efforts and fast-tracked a bill to force the company to move to cleaner switchers by 2028 is now pushing pause. Here’s why.
Most Read
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
The president is expected to talk about Russia’s war on Ukraine, COVID-19, inflation and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
Despite significant changes to HB331 that the sponsor said would hold public education financially harmless and extend the scholarship to families whose children had experienced documented instances of bullying, the Utah House of Representatives voted 22-53 to defeat the bill.
In solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the Ukrainian flag be flown over the Utah Capitol. “I had no idea that it would take us all becoming Ukrainians to remind us what it means to be Americans,” Cox said.
International report warns of dire circumstances. Utahns already feeling them
Researchers at the University of Utah’s College of Social Work have published the results of study that found 45% of mindfulness patients were no longer misusing opioids and that 36% had cut their opioid use in half.
As U.S inflation continues setting records, Russian invasion of Ukraine could drive some prices even higher
‘Circuit breaker’ program offers some relief to older home owners.
Why Mitt Romney praised a ‘world hero,’ denounced a ‘feral-eyed’ man and referred to some fellow Republicans as ‘morons’
Calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “world hero,” Sen. Mitt Romney on CNN’s “State of the Nation” denounced Vladimir Putin as evil.
The program was a win-win-win for seniors who needed food, businesses that needed customers, and a local delivery service that wanted to support the community.
Although it might be the year of the Great Salt Lake in the legislature, two bills that lawmakers say will help Utah Lake have moved through the Utah House and are headed for the Senate.
New ‘community levels’ are based on hospital admissions, capacity as well as case counts
A bill to study the use of psychedelics to treat some mental illnesses passed both the House and Senate.
$12.2 million in funding won’t support programs statewide but it will keep the effort moving for expanding full-day kindergarten options, Senate leader says.
Residents feel state economy is outperforming the country, but still a little queasy
Salt Lake City Catholic Diocese and Catholic Community Services also issue statement echoing pope’s call for prayer and fasting for peace.
President Joe Biden chose a Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
New Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll says local school boards should have the primary role in approving curriculum in K-12 schools
Thanks to a strong economy (but also inflation), the Utah Legislature has about $2 billion in additional revenue available to dole out. Here’s how Utahns want it to be spent.
Few details yet in state plan for dealing with new coronavirus spikes
Resolution encourages schools and universities to allow religious clothing or headwear and accommodate athletes’ concerns for modesty.
Although it’s taking place thousands of miles away, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits differently for those who have family members fleeing the violence.
As Russian forces attack Ukraine, Utah members of Congress called for President Joe Biden to impose the strongest possible sanctions on Russia.
The Utah Republican condemned what Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in Moscow as a “special military operation” in Ukraine.