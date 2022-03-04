Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

KSL

Shandy Wykoff rides a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train.
Utah
Why you still have to wear a mask on public transportation — at least for now
Mask mandate for planes, trains and buses set to expire March 18
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 4, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
Sarah Brown poses for a photo at her home in Salt Lake City.
Utah
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians
By Art Raymond
March 4, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
Former superintendent David S. Doty, right, and members of the Canyons School Board listen as residents voice their opinions on April 17, 2012.
Utah
Is this the year local school board races in Utah get their due?
Here’s who’s being recruited to run for state and local school boards in Utah after tumult in recent years due to the pandemic, social justice reckoning, and challenges to curriculum and library books.
By Marjorie Cortez
March 4, 2022 3:35 p.m. MST
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, on April 8, 2020.
Utah
Why Utah, 24 other Republican states are pushing for ‘energy independence’
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 2:51 p.m. MST
University of Utah President Taylor Randall listens to Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney during a discussion.
Utah
Will Mitt Romney endorse a candidate in the U.S. Senate race in Utah?
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
By Dennis Romboy
March 4, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
Mark Wintch sorts steers to send off to a feed yard at his cattle ranch in the Wah Wah Valley.
The West
Is groundwater the new ground zero in Western water wars?
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Faith
Latter-day Saints in Europe providing aid as refugee crisis expands
“Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund.”
By Tad Walch
March 3, 2022 9:32 p.m. MST
Lacey Kapsimalis and Stoner Sturgis, who have been homeless for five and nine years, respectively, walk through Salt Lake City.
Utah
Controversial homeless shelter bill advances despite concerns it would strain existing resources
Opponents worry the bill doesn’t provide adequate incentives for cities to “step up,” and would still leave the burden of homelessness mitigation largely in the hands of Salt Lake City.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 3, 2022 5:14 p.m. MST
merlin_2912634.jpg
Utah
How a phone call led to a Utah fundraiser, donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
By Dennis Romboy
March 3, 2022 5:13 p.m. MST
Valerii Sushkevych, president of the Ukraine National Paralympic Committee shakes hands with Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee.
Utah
U.S. backs expulsion of Russian, Belarusian athletes from 2022 Paralympics in Beijing
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 3, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
Community Nursing Services nurse Janie Wilson prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus
What President Biden says Americans need to do to move forward from COVID-19
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
merlin_2912242.jpg
Utah
Why a team of Russian biathletes in Utah is banned from competing
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 1:04 p.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, laughs as he tours Kenworth Sales in West Valley City on Nov. 12, 2021.
Politics
Where have all the COVID-19 relief funds gone? Mitt Romney, GOP senators want to know
Before the federal government spends another dollar on COVID-19 relief, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants to know what happened to the trillions already out there.
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 12:34 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol.
Politics
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and others had to say about President Biden’s State of the Union. (Hint: It wasn’t flattering
Utah Republicans in Congress say President Joe Biden is a weak leader and the crises at home and abroad are of his own making.
By Dennis Romboy
March 1, 2022 10:17 p.m. MST
Robert Dennis-Garcia, 8, gets his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington on Jan. 24, 2022.
Utah
A New York study shows COVID-19 vaccines quickly lose effectiveness in kids 5-11. Should Utah parents worry?
The Utah Department of Health continues to recommend that parents get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 1, 2022 5:38 p.m. MST
Latter-day Saint missionaries no longer need to wear masks at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.
Faith
Missionaries at Provo MTC no longer need COVID-19 vaccination, testing; masks now optional
“You will now determine for yourself whether to use a facemask in all settings at the Provo MTC ... We encourage all to extend love and respect to others and their decisions.”
By Tad Walch
March 1, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
Steve Erickson, with the Utah chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, speaks about the need for affordable housing.
Utah
Homeless advocates ask for more affordable housing as Legislature slashes funding bill
Lawmakers seem poised to fund only half of the $128 million initially requested to set up a homeless services grant program.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 1, 2022 3:40 p.m. MST
merlin_2911832.jpg
Utah
Utah House OKs rule limiting media access to floor
In past years, Utah Capitol credentialed journalists have been able to access the House floor to interview lawmakers immediately after adjournment, but HR2 requires media members to seek and receive permission from the House speaker or the speaker’s media designee before gaining access to the House floor.
By Katie McKellar
March 1, 2022 2:52 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden, right, arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris&nbsp;and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Utah
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s ‘inappropriate’ for president to tout Supreme Court nominee’s race, gender
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s wrong for President Joe Biden to tout Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court before her qualifications for the job.
By Dennis Romboy
March 1, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
T.imperVT.horridscene.jpg
Utah
Was T. rex actually 3 species? A ‘Jurassic Park’ scientist and colleagues say so
The dinosaur for which nightmares and movies are made of may have actually had some relatives, which sends even more shivers up that spine that there was more than one kind of T. rex. New research suggests that might have been the case.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 1, 2022 1:55 p.m. MST
merlin_2909722.jpg
Utah
Utah lawmakers, Union Pacific make nice: Bill to force clean switchers put on hold
A House legislative leader who accused Union Pacific of being an uncooperative partner in air quality efforts and fast-tracked a bill to force the company to move to cleaner switchers by 2028 is now pushing pause. Here’s why.
By Katie McKellar
March 1, 2022 12:29 p.m. MST
People walk past a currency exchange office in Moscow’s downtown on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Utah
Global sanctions are pummeling Russia, but will they also cool Utah’s red-hot economy?
By Art Raymond
March 1, 2022 10:20 a.m. MST
Most Read
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden listens during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington.
Politics
Why President Biden’s State of the Union address might be coming at the right time
The president is expected to talk about Russia’s war on Ukraine, COVID-19, inflation and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2911712.jpg
Utah
‘We’ve watched them fight. It has stirred our souls’: What standing with Ukraine looks like in Utah
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
By Katie McKellar and Kyle Dunphey
Feb 28, 2022 9:26 p.m. MST
Nikki Ward, principal of St. John the Baptist Elementary School, places an ash cross on student Ada Harlan’s forehead.
Utah
Utah lawmakers vote down school choice proposal
Despite significant changes to HB331 that the sponsor said would hold public education financially harmless and extend the scholarship to families whose children had experienced documented instances of bullying, the Utah House of Representatives voted 22-53 to defeat the bill.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 28, 2022 6 p.m. MST
merlin_2911666.jpg
Utah
Ukraine’s flag is flying over the Utah Capitol in ‘solidarity’
In solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the Ukrainian flag be flown over the Utah Capitol. “I had no idea that it would take us all becoming Ukrainians to remind us what it means to be Americans,” Cox said.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Katie McKellar
Feb 28, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Austin Woodward, left, and Robert Salais, right, prepare to lay gated pipe that will irrigate water to wheat fields Colorado.
Utah
Climate change is here. Is Utah ready?
International report warns of dire circumstances. Utahns already feeling them
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 28, 2022 1:49 p.m. MST
This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone.
Utah
Can mindfulness cure chronic pain and opioid addiction?
Researchers at the University of Utah’s College of Social Work have published the results of study that found 45% of mindfulness patients were no longer misusing opioids and that 36% had cut their opioid use in half.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 28, 2022 12:53 p.m. MST
Current fuel prices are displayed at a Sinclair on 700 East in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Poll: Utahns feeling inflation the most when it comes to basic life necessities
As U.S inflation continues setting records, Russian invasion of Ukraine could drive some prices even higher
By Art Raymond
Feb 28, 2022 10:29 a.m. MST
Cheryl Johnson in the backyard of her South Salt Lake home.
The West
Many are being forced to be house rich, cash poor to cope with rising home values
‘Circuit breaker’ program offers some relief to older home owners.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, talks to reporters during votes at the Capitol in Washington.
Politics
Why Mitt Romney praised a ‘world hero,’ denounced a ‘feral-eyed’ man and referred to some fellow Republicans as ‘morons’
Calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “world hero,” Sen. Mitt Romney on CNN’s “State of the Nation” denounced Vladimir Putin as evil.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 27, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2907618.jpg
Utah
How a Utah city fed senior citizens and helped restaurants with pandemic relief money
The program was a win-win-win for seniors who needed food, businesses that needed customers, and a local delivery service that wanted to support the community.
By Alexis Perno
Feb 26, 2022 9:27 p.m. MST
A snow-covered dock at the Saratoga Springs Marina at Utah Lake is pictured&nbsp;on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Utah
2 bills lawmakers say will steer Utah Lake toward a cleaner future gaining steam in legislature
Although it might be the year of the Great Salt Lake in the legislature, two bills that lawmakers say will help Utah Lake have moved through the Utah House and are headed for the Senate.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 26, 2022 5:20 p.m. MST
A man wearing a hat, American flag bandana and a mask waits to express his opinion on the Legislature’s redistricting maps.
Utah
CDC drops COVID-19 masking recommendations for most of the country
New ‘community levels’ are based on hospital admissions, capacity as well as case counts
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 25, 2022 6:22 p.m. MST
Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, is pictured in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Utah
‘Magic mushrooms’ task force, a ‘desire’ to host future Winter Games move ahead at Legislature
A bill to study the use of psychedelics to treat some mental illnesses passed both the House and Senate.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 25, 2022 6:18 p.m. MST
merlin_2910608.jpg
Utah
Will lawmakers expand full-day kindergarten options for kids across the state?
$12.2 million in funding won’t support programs statewide but it will keep the effort moving for expanding full-day kindergarten options, Senate leader says.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 25, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
A desk at the Utah Department of Workforce Services’ South County Employment Center in Taylorsville.
Utah
How do Utahns rate the national and state economies? New poll has answers
Residents feel state economy is outperforming the country, but still a little queasy
By Art Raymond
Feb 25, 2022 4:34 p.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Faith
First Presidency asks world leaders to seek peace in Ukraine as church closes Kyiv temple
Salt Lake City Catholic Diocese and Catholic Community Services also issue statement echoing pope’s call for prayer and fasting for peace.
By Tad Walch
Feb 25, 2022 2:18 p.m. MST
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Politics
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee say about President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court choice
President Joe Biden chose a Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 25, 2022 10:40 a.m. MST
Eighth grade students at Mount Jordan Middle School in Sandy work in their dual language class on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Utah
Who should approve K-12 curriculum? State lawmakers, federal officials rank last, poll says
New Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll says local school boards should have the primary role in approving curriculum in K-12 schools
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 25, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
First graders at South Clearfield Elementary in Clearfield listen to teacher Tiffany Hatch during class.
Utah
Poll: How Utahns want state lawmakers to spend $2B budget surplus
Thanks to a strong economy (but also inflation), the Utah Legislature has about $2 billion in additional revenue available to dole out. Here’s how Utahns want it to be spent.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 24, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
Registered nurse Paula Moffitt collects a COVID-19 nasal swab from Nathan Graham at the University of Utah.
Utah
What happens if there’s another COVID-19 surge in Utah?
Few details yet in state plan for dealing with new coronavirus spikes
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 24, 2022 4:40 p.m. MST
merlin_2910266.jpg
Utah
Do schools respect student-athletes’ modesty and religious freedom?
Resolution encourages schools and universities to allow religious clothing or headwear and accommodate athletes’ concerns for modesty.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 24, 2022 3:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2910262.jpg
U.S. & World
The ‘shocking’ invasion of Ukraine is personal for many
Although it’s taking place thousands of miles away, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits differently for those who have family members fleeing the violence.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 24, 2022 2:59 p.m. MST
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in eastern Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Utahns in Congress call for severe sanctions — not military action — as Russia invades Ukraine
As Russian forces attack Ukraine, Utah members of Congress called for President Joe Biden to impose the strongest possible sanctions on Russia.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 24, 2022 11:01 a.m. MST
AP22046759258068.jpg
U.S. & World
Mitt Romney condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine, blames past U.S. foreign policy
The Utah Republican condemned what Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in Moscow as a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 23, 2022 9:35 p.m. MST
Load More