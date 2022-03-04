Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Sports
In last hours of session, Utah lawmaker proposes ban on transgender female athletes
In the last few hours of the Utah Legislature, Republican Sen. Dan McCay proposed an all-out ban on transgender female students participating on girls sports teams.
By Ashley Imlay
March 4, 2022 10:10 p.m. MST
The property purchased by Mike and Chantell Sackett in northern Idaho.
The West
Supreme Court will review controversial water rule. Here’s what’s at stake
What water can be regulated and where? Those questions are at the heart of a coming U.S. Supreme Court case this fall. Utah and other states have fought back against a rule they argue extends too much authority to the EPA.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Members of the BYU and Utah Valley University Air Force ROTC leave after folding an American flag during graveside services for Col. Gail S. Halvorsen.
Opinion
Thanks for tributes to the Candy Bomber
The Berlin Airlift played a major part in keeping the Soviet Union from dominating all of Europe after WWII. Gail Halvorsen’s idea of candy drops was no small part of this effort.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 9:38 p.m. MST
Quin Snyder frowns.
Utah Jazz
Analysis: Jazz can’t get anything going, get blown out by Pelicans
The Pelicans held the Jazz to just 90 points, the Jazz’s lowest scoring output since Dec. 9, 2019.
By Sarah Todd
March 4, 2022 9:19 p.m. MST
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates speaks at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, GAVI, conference in London.
Opinion
An international fund worth supporting
The Global Fund is responsible for saving 44 million lives in its partnership with low and middle income countries over the last 20 years.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 9:15 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello goes for a layup.
BYU Basketball
3 keys to BYU’s win against Loyola Marymount in the WCC tournament
No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
By Jeff Call
March 4, 2022 9:07 p.m. MST
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits at a desk.
Opinion
What really scares Putin?
Putin is willing to run any risk necessary to keep from having a free, independent and prosperous Ukraine on the Russian border — where the Russian people can see, hear, touch and taste what freedom is like.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 7:05 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office.
Opinion
Sanctions didn’t work in WWII
This conflict is on the other side of the globe. Let it be solved there.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 6:53 p.m. MST
Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Opinion
Suddenly, the Cold War is back
Does the Bible refer to the Soviet Union?
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 4:43 p.m. MST
Shandy Wykoff rides a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train.
Utah
Why you still have to wear a mask on public transportation — at least for now
Mask mandate for planes, trains and buses set to expire March 18
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 4, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
Sarah Brown poses for a photo at her home in Salt Lake City.
Utah
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians
By Art Raymond
March 4, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, on April 8, 2020.
Utah
Why Utah, 24 other Republican states are pushing for ‘energy independence’
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 2:51 p.m. MST
merlin_2911148.jpg
BYU Basketball
Bracket projections for BYU going into WCC Tournament play
BYU sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as it prepares to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
By Brandon Judd
March 4, 2022 1:44 p.m. MST
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Oakland, California.
Politics
How U.S. states in the West are sanctioning Russia
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 4, 2022 1:30 p.m. MST
Dana Perino, co-host of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” appears on the television program, in New York, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Opinion
A successful woman worth noting
On Women’s History Month, it’s worth noting Dana Perino, an Intermountain West product who ended up in the White House.
By Evan Ward
March 4, 2022 1:09 p.m. MST
merlin_2904392.jpg
Utah Basketball
Senior Night carries intrigue for Runnin’ Utes
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:20 p.m. MST
merlin_2872478.jpg
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Weber, Wasatch, Ridgeline, Judge Memorial, Rowland Hall will open 2022 season as preseason No. 1s
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
merlin_2890402.jpg
Utah Jazz
Do the Utah Jazz get fair referee treatment? Here’s what one investigation found
NBA reporter Tom Haberstroh studied which NBA teams get the best refs assigned to their games. Where do the Utah Jazz rank? Here’s what Haberstroh found.
By Ryan McDonald
March 4, 2022 11:15 a.m. MST
University of Utah President Taylor Randall listens to Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney during a discussion.
Utah
Will Mitt Romney endorse a candidate in the U.S. Senate race in Utah?
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
By Dennis Romboy
March 4, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty joins with his teammates in singing to the fans as they leave the field after losing to UAB in the Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
BYU football has no shortage of big defensive linemen in 2022
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 10:41 a.m. MST
American Fork’s Evan Young lays the ball up
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Ollie Anderson, Evan Young make clutch plays to lead American Fork to 6A semifinal win
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:10 a.m. MST
Utah players jump and celebrate a victory
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball rolls past Wazzu 70-59, advances to Pac-12 semifinals for first time ever
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:04 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:02 a.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon’s Jaiden Feroah blocks a shot
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Led by a career performance from Jaiden Feroah, Corner Canyon scorches the nets to advance to 6A championship game
Senior Jaiden Feroah played a game to remember and was the greatest contributor to Corner Canyon’s efficient shooting night.
By Tyler Haslam
March 3, 2022 10:28 p.m. MST
Mark Wintch sorts steers to send off to a feed yard at his cattle ranch in the Wah Wah Valley.
The West
Is groundwater the new ground zero in Western water wars?
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Fremont and Westlake compete in a 6A high school girls basketball semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Strong defensive effort keys Fremont’s 6A semifinal win over Westlake
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:50 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
Protesters decrying the police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal gather in front of the district attorney’s office.
Utah
Judge dismisses civil lawsuit in Bernardo Palacios police shooting
U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled that two Salt Lake police officers, along with Chief Mike Brown, did not violate Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal’s civil rights. The shooting prompted numerous public protests.
By Pat Reavy
March 3, 2022 7:03 p.m. MST
Utah’s Abby Paulson celebrates her beam routine as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Oregon State in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah Utes
No. 4 Utah vs. No. 9 Minnesota: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Lone Peak’s Makeili Ika lays the ball up
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Makeili Ika’s last-second layup propels Lone Peak past Herriman into the 6A championship game
By Tyler Haslam
March 3, 2022 6:36 p.m. MST
Manila’s Kyler Hughes, wearing white, puts up a shot.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Manila claims spot in 1A semifinals after win over Tabiona
Beating a team three times in a season can be difficult when it comes to the 1A state tournament, but the Manila Mustangs pulled it off against region rival Tabiona in a 52-38 encounter Friday afternoon.
By David Anderson
March 3, 2022 5:51 p.m. MST
Rich’s Tayla Mckee drives for a layup.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Rich advances to 1A semifinals after win against Milford
The Rich High School girls basketball team rolled through the second day of the state 1A basketball tournament with a 48-29 win over Milford Thursday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
By David Anderson
March 3, 2022 5:46 p.m. MST
Lacey Kapsimalis and Stoner Sturgis, who have been homeless for five and nine years, respectively, walk through Salt Lake City.
Utah
Controversial homeless shelter bill advances despite concerns it would strain existing resources
Opponents worry the bill doesn’t provide adequate incentives for cities to “step up,” and would still leave the burden of homelessness mitigation largely in the hands of Salt Lake City.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 3, 2022 5:14 p.m. MST
merlin_2912634.jpg
Utah
How a phone call led to a Utah fundraiser, donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
By Dennis Romboy
March 3, 2022 5:13 p.m. MST
BYU players huddle up during game against Gonzaga at the Marriott Center in Provo on Feb. 19, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Where does this year’s BYU women’s team rank in program history?
Cougars open WCC Tournament play Monday in the semifinal round.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 4:23 p.m. MST
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier celebrates a touchdown as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
Would Tyler Allgeier be open to a move back to linebacker in the NFL?
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier said, “I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” when asked if he’d be open to a move back to linebacker during the NFL scouting combine.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
cupp_trump_20200909.jpg
Politics
Why the Jan. 6 committee says Trump could be charged with criminal conspiracy
The committee said it has enough evidence to conclude that Trump and members of his campaigned “engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
BYU students try to disrupt Pacific’s Khaleb Wilson-Rouse at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Is it win Friday and get in (to NCAA tourney) for BYU? Why this WCC official thinks so
What BYU playing Friday night says about strength of the conference this year.
By Dave McCann
March 3, 2022 3:29 p.m. MST
Z.jpg
College Football
Will there be a genuine Heisman Trophy candidate out of Utah?
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 3:12 p.m. MST
Valerii Sushkevych, president of the Ukraine National Paralympic Committee shakes hands with Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee.
Utah
U.S. backs expulsion of Russian, Belarusian athletes from 2022 Paralympics in Beijing
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 3, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd leads a group of five Utah ties participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
NFL
How to watch Devin Lloyd, Tyler Allgeier and other Utah ties in the NFL scouting combine
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar, who underwent shoulder surgery last November, is expected to be healthy to return for fall camp.
BYU Football
Two of BYU’s best defenders on target to heal up for fall camp
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
By Dick Harmon
March 3, 2022 1:40 p.m. MST
AP22009750470103.jpg
BYU Football
Taysom Hill has this NFL dubious distinction
By Ryan McDonald
March 3, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
A Utah Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk is moved to the Heber Valley Airport by a Nevada Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook.
Utah
2 Black Hawk helicopters extracted from Little Cottonwood Canyon after crash
Two Black Hawk helicopters have been removed from just outside of Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon where they crashed during a training exercise with the Utah National Guard.
By Eliza Pace and Andrew Adams
March 3, 2022 10:28 a.m. MST
A banner opposing a gondola hangs near the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Opinion
Opinion: Why I say no to a canyon gondola
I am not yet persuaded that the gondola project is justified when compared with other potential solutions, such as adding carbon friendly buses to the fleet or a seasonal rush hour toll system.
By Martin Nichols
March 3, 2022 10:18 a.m. MST
AP22062199281182.jpg
Utah Basketball
Freshmen stars lead Utah past Cal in Pac-12 women’s tournament first-round game
Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson combine for 38 points as No. 6 seed Utah advances to quarterfinals for second time in three years
By Jay Drew
March 3, 2022 12:25 a.m. MST
AP22062065830868.jpg
Utah Jazz
How the Jazz messed up the final play of regulation against the Rockets
Danuel House was supposed to foul on the final play of the fourth quarter, but he didn’t which gave the Rockets a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 11:48 p.m. MST
