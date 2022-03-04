News Feed - National
Researchers have found that religious participation correlates with improved mental health.
As fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, U.S. groups are calling for the government to repair the system that offers support to refugees.
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy has been at risk since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
The decision reinstates the death penalty after another court had voided it
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
Rumors about the Joker in ‘The Batman’ have existed since production began. So is the Joker in the new movie?
The committee said it has enough evidence to conclude that Trump and members of his campaigned “engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
If it’s parity the league wants, it has a long ways to go.
The temporary FamilySearch app should come with a warning: “You may have immediate access to a far larger family tree than you had ever considered before.”
Calling out disinformation before it appears is a strategy that can work in campaigns and elections, too.
As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
A cybersecurity company has listed the 20 most common passwords leaked on the dark web.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
What is the White House planning next to fight COVID-19?
What should you expect from Apple’s new event?
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
Time is of the essence as NBA heads down the homestretch.
Did COVID-19 spread from a deer to a human?
The world is falling apart. But we have the tools we need to fix it, said Rabbi David Saperstein during a Feb. 22 appearance at BYU
President Joe Biden spoke about Ukraine, Russia and inflation during his State of the Union.
Before a joint session of Congress, Biden spent the bulk of his hourlong speech speaking about Ukraine.
Remember the COVID-19 toes symptom? It might not be from COVID-19 after all
A study shows that people are having increased mental health problems after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Thousands around the world have been rallying in support for Ukraine
President Biden will speak about Ukraine and the U.S. during his State of the Union address
The U.S. should turn on the taps and stop leaving the nation at the mercy of oil-rich tyrants
Brandon Sanderson worked on four secret novels in the last few years. Here’s how to find them.
Trump’s relationship with Russia has long been under a microscope. Here’s a look at Trump’s recent comments on Russia.
Beat the crowd: see which U.S. national parks will require a reservation this year.
Scientists said the brain might recall memories close to death.
How to watch the State of the Union
The spiritual practices aren’t about ourselves, but standing in solidarity with others.
What COVID-19 symptoms should you expect after infection?
COVID-19 variants continue to evolve quickly. Here’s why.
Google disables live traffic data to protect Ukrainian citizens.
Sports federations from around the world — including FIFA, UEFA and the IOC — are rallying in support of Ukraine.
If Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t win a third term it could end a remarkable streak of either a Lee or Udall in Congress every decade since the 1950s.
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
I believe Joe Biden won the election. My podcast guest did not. Here’s what YouTube did, and why it was smart.
COVID-19 symptoms might continue to show up. Here’s what to expect.