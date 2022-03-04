Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

News Feed - National

chvrches.jpeg
Perspective
How religion helped teens during the pandemic — and one way it didn’t
Researchers have found that religious participation correlates with improved mental health.
By W. Justin DyerAli Crandall, and 1 more
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A woman bids a man goodbye after boarding a train bound for Lviv, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Faith
Ukrainians are streaming out of the country. What are faith-based organizations doing to help?
As fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, U.S. groups are calling for the government to repair the system that offers support to refugees.
By Mya Jaradat
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
The most alarming COVID symptom you shouldn’t forget
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Oakland, California.
Politics
How U.S. states in the West are sanctioning Russia
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 4, 2022 1:30 p.m. MST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Report: Russian assassins tried to kill Ukraine President Zelenskyy three times this week
Ukraine President Zelenskyy has been at risk since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 1:14 p.m. MST
The Walt Disney Co. logo.
Entertainment
Disney+ will soon have an ad-supported subscription service
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Islam_Survaliance_2.jpeg
Faith
Muslims vow to keep fighting FBI surveillance
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
By Kelsey Dallas
March 4, 2022 9:46 a.m. MST
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington.
U.S. & World
Supreme Court brings back death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber
The decision reinstates the death penalty after another court had voided it
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 9:15 a.m. MST
“The Fall of the Rebel Angels,” a 1562 painting by Pieter Bruegel, depicts angels sparring with fallen angels/demons.
Perspective
How Vladimir Putin made it OK to talk about good and evil again
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
By Jennifer Graham
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The new logo for “The Batman.”
Movies
‘The Batman’: Does the Joker show up at all?
Rumors about the Joker in ‘The Batman’ have existed since production began. So is the Joker in the new movie?
By Herb Scribner
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
cupp_trump_20200909.jpg
Politics
Why the Jan. 6 committee says Trump could be charged with criminal conspiracy
The committee said it has enough evidence to conclude that Trump and members of his campaigned “engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak arrives with his wife, Kathy, to deliver his State of the State address at Allegiant Stadium.
Politics
Nevada’s Democratic governor was accosted. Here’s how his GOP opponents responded
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
By Matthew Brown
March 3, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
AP22061701979498.jpg
Sports
What to make of MLB’s latest work stoppage
If it’s parity the league wants, it has a long ways to go.
By Doug Robinson
March 3, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2022_03_02_at_2.50.47_PM.png
Faith
Are you and I related? Let’s see
The temporary FamilySearch app should come with a warning: “You may have immediate access to a far larger family tree than you had ever considered before.”
By Tad Walch
March 3, 2022 11:03 a.m. MST
Russia President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with supporters in Moscow on Dec. 6, 2011.
Opinion
Opinion: What is ‘prebunking’ and what does it have to do with Russia?
Calling out disinformation before it appears is a strategy that can work in campaigns and elections, too.
By Andy Norman and Lee McIntyre
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22060606200499.jpg
Family
When and how you should talk to your kids about what’s happening in Ukraine
As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
By Lois M. Collins
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Facebook login page.
U.S. & World
Is your password one of the top 20 leaked on the dark web?
A cybersecurity company has listed the 20 most common passwords leaked on the dark web.
By Ashley Nash
March 2, 2022 6:53 p.m. MST
People look at early voting results in Brownsville, Texas
Politics
Here’s what happened in Texas’ primaries
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 2, 2022 12:55 p.m. MST
merlin_2910918.jpg
Education
BYU-Malibu? Pepperdine-Provo?: Inside the comity between two of America’s most religious campuses
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 12:39 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron COVID variant.
Coronavirus
The White House has a new plan to tackle COVID-19. Here’s what to expect
What is the White House planning next to fight COVID-19?
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 12 p.m. MST
An Apple logo in New York.
U.S. & World
Apple announces a new event. Here’s what to expect
What should you expect from Apple’s new event?
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:02 a.m. MST
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.
Utah Jazz
Who is this Utah Jazz team? March could hold the answer
Time is of the essence as NBA heads down the homestretch.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 10:21 a.m. MST
A young white-tailed deer.
Coronavirus
Possible deer-to-human COVID-19 case reported in Canada
Did COVID-19 spread from a deer to a human?
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 5 a.m. MST
AP22060002472850.jpg
Faith
How to fix a broken world, according to this rabbi
The world is falling apart. But we have the tools we need to fix it, said Rabbi David Saperstein during a Feb. 22 appearance at BYU
By Kelsey Dallas
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
U.S. & World
13 quotes to remember from President Biden’s State of the Union
President Joe Biden spoke about Ukraine, Russia and inflation during his State of the Union.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8:59 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden departs after delivering his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.
Politics
3 takeaways from President Biden’s State of the Union
Before a joint session of Congress, Biden spent the bulk of his hourlong speech speaking about Ukraine.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8:54 p.m. MST
Photo illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 toes might not be a COVID symptom after all
Remember the COVID-19 toes symptom? It might not be from COVID-19 after all
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
An illustration of virus particles.
Coronavirus
Does COVID-19 lead to risk of poor mental health?
A study shows that people are having increased mental health problems after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
By Ashley Nash
March 1, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Pro-Ukrainian people wave Ukrainian flags as they shout slogans during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
U.S. & World
The world unites around Ukraine
Thousands around the world have been rallying in support for Ukraine
By Chuck Wing and Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 6:45 p.m. MST
U.S. Capitol is seen behind the U.S. flag, Ukrainian flag.
U.S. & World
Watch live: President Biden delivers State of the Union
President Biden will speak about Ukraine and the U.S. during his State of the Union address
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Gas prices are advertised at more than $5 a gallon Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Opinion
The president has a moral obligation to change his energy policy
The U.S. should turn on the taps and stop leaving the nation at the mercy of oil-rich tyrants
By Abraham Cooper and Johnnie Moore
March 1, 2022 3:42 p.m. MST
Brandon Sanderson in American Fork, Utah.
Books
Brandon Sanderson is releasing four secret novels. Here’s what we know
Brandon Sanderson worked on four secret novels in the last few years. Here’s how to find them.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Politics
Where does former President Trump stand on Russia?
Trump’s relationship with Russia has long been under a microscope. Here’s a look at Trump’s recent comments on Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 1, 2022 2 p.m. MST
Cliffs at Zion National Park.
Utah
Which national parks require reservations? Here’s a breakdown
Beat the crowd: see which U.S. national parks will require a reservation this year.
By Ashley Nash
March 1, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
An illustration of an eye with film roll.
Health
Life may actually flash before our eyes before we die, researchers say
Scientists said the brain might recall memories close to death.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8 a.m. MST
President Joe Biden at the White House.
U.S. & World
What to expect from President Biden’s State of the Union address
How to watch the State of the Union
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 5 a.m. MST
merlin_2853401.jpg
Faith
What many people don’t understand about feasting and fasting
The spiritual practices aren’t about ourselves, but standing in solidarity with others.
By Andrew Teal
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
These are the COVID-19 symptoms to expect after your COVID infection
What COVID-19 symptoms should you expect after infection?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 28, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
An image of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
Why new COVID-19 variants evolve so quickly
COVID-19 variants continue to evolve quickly. Here’s why.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 28, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Ukrainians march during Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Google disables map data to protect Ukrainians
Google disables live traffic data to protect Ukrainian citizens.
By Ashley Nash
Feb 28, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
A view of the St. Petersburg Stadium prior to the Confederations Cup soccer match between Russia and New Zealand June 2017.
Sports
The sports world stands against Russia
Sports federations from around the world — including FIFA, UEFA and the IOC — are rallying in support of Ukraine.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 28, 2022 2:17 p.m. MST
John_D_Lee_Masacre_Website_Illustration.jpg
Politics
More powerful than the Kennedys or Bushes? Meet the West’s most prominent political dynasty
If Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t win a third term it could end a remarkable streak of either a Lee or Udall in Congress every decade since the 1950s.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Two_Cultures_Tonga_Utah.jpg
Family
Navigating life as a Tongan raised in a white family
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
microphone_mute_static_image.jpg
Opinion
YouTube took down my podcast temporarily. Here’s why I don’t consider that censorship
I believe Joe Biden won the election. My podcast guest did not. Here’s what YouTube did, and why it was smart.
By Ciaran O’Connor
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
Omicron variant symptoms: The original omicron symptoms to remember
COVID-19 symptoms might continue to show up. Here’s what to expect.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 27, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
Load More