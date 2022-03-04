NFL
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier said, “I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” when asked if he’d be open to a move back to linebacker during the NFL scouting combine.
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson said he watched his son’s birth via FaceTime while sitting in traffic following the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is in need of some reliable receiving targets in New York. Another Utah connection — Dalton Schultz, an unrestricted free agent — could be the answer.
Eric Weddle, the former Utah Utes safety and California native who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, will become a head coach in his home state.
Former Utah safety Eric Weddle capped a brief but remarkable return to the field on Sunday by helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in his final NFL game.
Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to help the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, explained why his family took precedence over attending the Super Bowl parade.
Artificial playing surfaces are becoming more and more common — but it is the athletes who are paying the price.
Once those rookie deals run their course, teams are forced to pay up, which impacts how much they can dole out to the supporting cast.
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
The six-time Pro Bowler credited Kyle Whittingham for the work he’s done at Utah in creating pro-ready players.
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay, who will play in his first Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals, opened up about what role faith plays in his life.
The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl 2022. A pair of Utah ties could play key roles.
Matt Gay spent two seasons playing soccer for Utah Valley University, then won the Lou Groza Award as the Utes’ All-American kicker. Sunday he could play key role in the Rams’ quest for Super Bowl title.
Utah’s defensive one-two punch of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell to showcase their wares in front of scouts and GMs in Indianapolis the first week of March.
While other college football recruiters were sleeping on Weddle, Utah coach was busy selling him on becoming a Ute.
Dahlia, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s southern three-banded armadillo, chose the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals as the predicted winner of the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday.
There are a handful of reasons to cheer for the Los Angeles Rams in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, starting with a player who came out of retirement.
There are a handful of reasons to cheer for the Cincinnati Bengals in their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, and it all starts with their quarterback.
Florida teen is still pushing the movement he started some two years ago. Much of what he says is hard to argue with.
Former Utah star Eric Weddle — one of three former Utes on the Rams’ roster — is among the best storylines of the Super Bowl when Los Angeles faces Cincinnati on Feb. 13.
Eric Weddle is making the most of his out-of-nowhere opportunity to rejoin his former team.
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
Both NFL conference championship games feature prominent Utah ties trying to make Super Bowl LVI, with Utah, BYU and Utah State represented.
The Rams needed help in their secondary heading into the playoffs, so they called the former Utes great and 13-year NFL vet to see if he’d pause his retirement for a run at the Super Bowl. The rest is history.
How Taysom Hill’s future — which already included recovering from a Lisfranc injury — could be impacted by Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints’ head coach.
As predicted, fans and media unleashed their displeasure with the league’s inequitable overtime format following the Chiefs-Bills divisional round playoff game.
One issue the New Orleans Saints may need to face this offseason is what to do with the current contract of utility player/quarterback Taysom Hill.
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay hit a 30-yard field goal as time expired to help the Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of several big moments for Utah ties during the NFL divisional playoffs.
Three of the four NFL divisional round playoff games feature prominent Utah ties trying to move on to the next round.
Zach Wilson’s rookie NFL season is assessed in comparison to fellow first-year quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Davis Mills.
The year 2022 has just begun, but there’s plenty of things going on in University of Utah sports.
ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay highlighted Utah playmaker Britain Covey’s vision in the return game as something “you can’t teach.”
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., The Athletic’s Dane Brugler are high on the former Ute and see him as a top-15 NFL draft pick.
There were highs and lows for the former BYU standout and No. 2 overall NFL draft pick during his first year in the league. But in the end, he ‘really did enjoy it.’
Former BYU star helps 49ers upset Cowboys in NFL wild-card playoff matchup before leaving in fourth quarter with ankle injury.
Former University of Utah standout Star Lotulelei is no stranger to the playoffs, but he had a postseason first with his first playoff sack for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
He’s perhaps the most talented quarterback ever, but not the most successful when it comes to the games the matter most.
Eric Weddle will be returning to action nearly two years after retiring, as he’s joining the LA Rams days before the NFL playoffs begin.