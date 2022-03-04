Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

NFL

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier celebrates a touchdown as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
Would Tyler Allgeier be open to a move back to linebacker in the NFL?
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier said, “I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” when asked if he’d be open to a move back to linebacker during the NFL scouting combine.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd leads a group of five Utah ties participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
NFL
How to watch Devin Lloyd, Tyler Allgeier and other Utah ties in the NFL scouting combine
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
AP22009750470103.jpg
BYU Football
Taysom Hill has this NFL dubious distinction
By Ryan McDonald
March 3, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he had to watch the birth of his son via FaceTime as he rushed to the hospital after the Super Bowl.
NFL
This Super Bowl winner watched his son’s birth via FaceTime while stuck in gameday traffic
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson said he watched his son’s birth via FaceTime while sitting in traffic following the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 22, 2022 1:30 p.m. MST
Dalton Schultz, a Utah native who will be an unrestricted free agent when the NFL’s free-agency period opens up next month, could be a good fit with the New York Jets and Zach Wilson, ESPN projected.
NFL
Could Zach Wilson get some help in New York from another Utah connection?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is in need of some reliable receiving targets in New York. Another Utah connection — Dalton Schultz, an unrestricted free agent — could be the answer.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 20, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Eric Weddle, the former Utah star safety who recently won his first Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams after coming out of retirement, will take over as the head football coach at a California high school following the 2022 season.
Utah Football
How Eric Weddle is putting his leadership skills to work post-Super Bowl win
Eric Weddle, the former Utah Utes safety and California native who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, will become a head coach in his home state.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 19, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Utah’s Eric Weddle rushes the ball during 38-7 victory over San Diego onSaturday Sept. 23, 2006, in San Diego.
Utah Football
What a way for one of Utes’ favorite sons to button up a career
Former Utah safety Eric Weddle capped a brief but remarkable return to the field on Sunday by helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in his final NFL game.
By Jeff Call
Feb 17, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle in coverage against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 56.
NFL
Eric Weddle had good reason to miss the Rams’ Super Bowl parade
Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to help the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, explained why his family took precedence over attending the Super Bowl parade.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 17, 2022 3:52 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. goes down while holding his knee during Super Bowl, Feb. 13, 2022.
NFL
Turf war: Synthetic fields seemed like a good idea at one time, but not anymore
Artificial playing surfaces are becoming more and more common — but it is the athletes who are paying the price.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 16, 2022 2:45 p.m. MST
Joe Burrow (9) leads his fellow Bengals captains to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Super Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
NFL
There’s an urgency to win in NFL while QB is on rookie contract. Here’s why
Once those rookie deals run their course, teams are forced to pay up, which impacts how much they can dole out to the supporting cast.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 15, 2022 11:51 a.m. MST
Los Angeles Rames defensive back Eric Weddle stands on the sidelines during the first half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
‘I’m a world champ now’: Eric Weddle cements his legacy by adding Super Bowl title
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, rolls out of the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
Rams rally to beat Bengals for franchise’s second Super Bowl title
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:02 p.m. MST
Eric Weddle and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
Eric Weddle explains what makes Utah football so good at developing NFL talent
The six-time Pro Bowler credited Kyle Whittingham for the work he’s done at Utah in creating pro-ready players.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 9 a.m. MST
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
Here’s what Matt Gay said about his faith
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay, who will play in his first Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals, opened up about what role faith plays in his life.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8 a.m. MST
The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13.
NFL
What Utah ties could have the greatest impact in Super Bowl? 5 key storylines
The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl 2022. A pair of Utah ties could play key roles.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 12, 2022 6:26 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay prepares to kick a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers during NFC Championship game
NFL
Why this former UVU soccer player may decide outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl
Matt Gay spent two seasons playing soccer for Utah Valley University, then won the Lou Groza Award as the Utes’ All-American kicker. Sunday he could play key role in the Rams’ quest for Super Bowl title.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 10, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd returns an interception for a TD during Pac-12 championship game vs. Oregon at Allegiant Stadium.
Utah Football
Pair of Utes invited to participate in NFL combine next month
Utah’s defensive one-two punch of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell to showcase their wares in front of scouts and GMs in Indianapolis the first week of March.
By Jeff Call
Feb 9, 2022 1:57 p.m. MST
Coach Kyle Whittingham congratulates Eric Weddle as the University of Utah beat BYU 41-34 in Provo, Nov. 19, 2005.
NFL
Kyle Whittingham was first to see Eric Weddle was a keeper. Here’s what stood out to him
While other college football recruiters were sleeping on Weddle, Utah coach was busy selling him on becoming a Ute.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 9, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
merlin_2907400.jpg
Utah
Photo of the day: After serious deliberation, Dahlia picks the Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl
Dahlia, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s southern three-banded armadillo, chose the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals as the predicted winner of the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday.
By Deseret News Photographers
Feb 8, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle watches from the sideline.
NFL
3 reasons to root for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022
There are a handful of reasons to cheer for the Los Angeles Rams in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, starting with a player who came out of retirement.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 8, 2022 9:40 a.m. MST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signals against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
3 reasons to root for the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 2022
There are a handful of reasons to cheer for the Cincinnati Bengals in their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, and it all starts with their quarterback.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 8, 2022 9:40 a.m. MST
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium will be site of Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022.
NFL
Is staging Super Bowl on Saturday such a far-fetched idea?
Florida teen is still pushing the movement he started some two years ago. Much of what he says is hard to argue with.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 7, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle warms up before wild-card game against Arizona, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Utah Football
One of the best storylines of the 2022 Super Bowl
Former Utah star Eric Weddle — one of three former Utes on the Rams’ roster — is among the best storylines of the Super Bowl when Los Angeles faces Cincinnati on Feb. 13.
By Jeff Call
Feb 3, 2022 2:07 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.
NFL
Why Tom Brady’s standard for winning will never be matched
The longtime NFL quarterback officially retires and takes his place among those who transcended their sport.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 2, 2022 9 p.m. MST
AP22010642873761.jpg
NFL
Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
By Associated Press
Feb 2, 2022 8:28 a.m. MST
AP22018124996210.jpg
NFL
Eric Weddle not the first NFL player to unretire
A number of high-profile, successful players have returned to the field after temporarily hanging up their cleats.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 1, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Eric Weddle, right, is among a trio of Rams defenders who bring down San Francisco receiver Deebo Samauel in NFC title game.
NFL
From retiree to ‘difference-maker’: Former Ute great in thick of Rams’ Super Bowl run
Eric Weddle is making the most of his out-of-nowhere opportunity to rejoin his former team.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 1, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a field goal during the second half of the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Eric Weddle, Matt Gay lead 6 Utah ties who are headed to Super Bowl LVI
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 30, 2022 8:09 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle (20) waves after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
These Utah ties are fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl
Both NFL conference championship games feature prominent Utah ties trying to make Super Bowl LVI, with Utah, BYU and Utah State represented.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 29, 2022 1 p.m. MST
AP22025833065426.jpg
NFL
Tom Brady is reportedly retiring
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 29, 2022 12:58 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams’s Eric Weddle defends during NFL wild-card game vs. Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022.
NFL
‘I was meant to be here’: Eric Weddle on why he chose to make NFL curtain call
The Rams needed help in their secondary heading into the playoffs, so they called the former Utes great and 13-year NFL vet to see if he’d pause his retirement for a run at the Super Bowl. The rest is history.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 27, 2022 9 p.m. MST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill passes in the first half against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
With a new coach, what happens next for Taysom Hill?
How Taysom Hill’s future — which already included recovering from a Lisfranc injury — could be impacted by Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints’ head coach.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 26, 2022 2:42 p.m. MST
Buffalo free safety Jordan Poyer kneels on the field after NFL divisional round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
NFL overtime format still broken; fixing it is simple
As predicted, fans and media unleashed their displeasure with the league’s inequitable overtime format following the Chiefs-Bills divisional round playoff game.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 26, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
AP21350526745426.jpg
NFL
These 2 players with Utah ties are top 25 NFL free agents
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 26, 2022 10:17 a.m. MST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill works during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Why Taysom Hill’s contract is deemed the worst on Saints’ roster
One issue the New Orleans Saints may need to face this offseason is what to do with the current contract of utility player/quarterback Taysom Hill.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 25, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a game-winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Former Utah Ute Matt Gay sends Rams to NFC championship game with walk-off field goal
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay hit a 30-yard field goal as time expired to help the Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of several big moments for Utah ties during the NFL divisional playoffs.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 23, 2022 5:03 p.m. MST
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner chases the ball carrier during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Fred Warner, Eric Weddle lead Utah names to watch in NFL playoff’s divisional round
Three of the four NFL divisional round playoff games feature prominent Utah ties trying to move on to the next round.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 21, 2022 5:30 p.m. MST
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
Where Zach Wilson lands in re-rankings of the 2021 NFL QB rookie class
Zach Wilson’s rookie NFL season is assessed in comparison to fellow first-year quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Davis Mills.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 21, 2022 4:13 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle smiles during NFC wild-card game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
University of Utah
From Eric Weddle to the Red Rocks, what’s next in 2022?
The year 2022 has just begun, but there’s plenty of things going on in University of Utah sports.
By Jeff Call
Jan 20, 2022 2:34 p.m. MST
Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during to the Rose Bowl.
Utah Football
This trait makes Britain Covey worth taking a flyer on during NFL draft, ESPN expert says
ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay highlighted Utah playmaker Britain Covey’s vision in the return game as something “you can’t teach.”
By Brandon Judd
Jan 20, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
Utah’s linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen as a top-15 pick by two prominent national experts in their most recent mock drafts.
Utah Football
Why Utah LB Devin Lloyd is flying up draft boards
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., The Athletic’s Dane Brugler are high on the former Ute and see him as a top-15 NFL draft pick.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 19, 2022 12:37 p.m. MST
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL
Life came at Zach Wilson fast as an NFL rookie. Here’s what he learned
There were highs and lows for the former BYU standout and No. 2 overall NFL draft pick during his first year in the league. But in the end, he ‘really did enjoy it.’
By Dave McCann
Jan 17, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is assisted by team staff after suffering an injury.
NFL
How serious is Fred Warner’s injury?
Former BYU star helps 49ers upset Cowboys in NFL wild-card playoff matchup before leaving in fourth quarter with ankle injury.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 16, 2022 10:10 p.m. MST
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.
NFL
Star Lotulelei makes first career playoff sack in Bills’ wild-card game against Patriots
Former University of Utah standout Star Lotulelei is no stranger to the playoffs, but he had a postseason first with his first playoff sack for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 15, 2022 7:56 p.m. MST
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss, wearing jersey No. 20, walks out of the locker room before an NFL football game.
NFL
How to watch NFL wild-card weekend: Key storylines and names to know
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 14, 2022 7:43 p.m. MST
Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers smiles as he leaves the field after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 3, 2021.
NFL
Will Aaron Rodgers finally return to the Super Bowl?
He’s perhaps the most talented quarterback ever, but not the most successful when it comes to the games the matter most.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 14, 2022 12:35 p.m. MST
Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement to join the Los Angeles Rams during the playoffs, his agent announced.
NFL
This former Utah star safety is coming out of retirement for one more NFL playoff run
Eric Weddle will be returning to action nearly two years after retiring, as he’s joining the LA Rams days before the NFL playoffs begin.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 12, 2022 9:40 a.m. MST
Load More