The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
Corner Canyon’s Jaxson Dart, American Fork’s Maddux Madsen and North Sanpete’s Landon Bowles all on pace for 50-plus touchdowns
Here’s an in-depth look at the North Sanpete Hawks football team heading into the 2020 season.
South Sevier finished first in two of three categories to finish ahead of second-place North Sanpete and third-place Juab
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Morgan and Grantsville haven’t won state titles in 22 years whereas Juab and North Sanpete have never won a state title
This Saturday’s 3A semifinal at Mountain View High School is a rematch of last year’s 3A semifinal won by North Sanpete
Here’s a look at the class-by-class high school football rankings after Week 2.