Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 3A/2A roundup from Wednesday’s games
By James Edward
Feb 16, 2022 10:45 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including an OT thriller
By McCade Pearson
Jan 18, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
A photo showing Lone Peak’s KJ Burgess, Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey, Ridgeline’s Nia Damuni, Union’s Kinslee Drake, North Summit’s Marci Richins and ICS’s Gabby Renaud
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were clutch for their teams all season
Lone Peak’s KJ Burgess, Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey, Ridgeline’s Nia Damuni, Union’s Kinslee Drake, North Summit’s Marci Richins and ICS’s Gabby Renaud are the 2021 Deseret News volleyball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
Dec 8, 2021 7 a.m. MST
DSC01114.JPG
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: North Summit knocks off Kanab to win fifth state championship in six years
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 30, 2021 10:23 p.m. MDT
Millard’s Camden Moat (651), Millard’s Michael Ralphs (653) and Rowland Hall’s Ezra Shilling Rabin (1002)&nbsp;compete in the 2A boys cross-country state championships.
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: Millard boys, North Summit girls claim 2A team titles (with complete results)
By James Edward
Oct 27, 2021 3:55 p.m. MDT
Rowland_Hall_Boy_s_Region_17_Photo.jpeg
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 2A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2021 2:17 p.m. MDT
Duchesne is the favorite in the 1A North region and the overall classification.
High School Football
High school football: Duchesne favored again in 1A North, but coaching shake-up at North Summit makes things more interesting
Duchesne is the preseason favorite ahead of North Summit in the Deseret News 1A North coaches preseason rankings.
By James Edward
July 25, 2021 5:15 p.m. MDT
jantzen.keisel.gunnison_...._from_McKenzie_Sanders.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Enterprise High School softball player Dykell Jones has been named the Deseret News 2A softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 2A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
from_Gary_Czenkus.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 2A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:31 a.m. MDT
marci.richins_from_Mike_Grant.jpeg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:01 p.m. MDT
pjimage__2_.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year made their marks at both ends of the court
Herriman’s Lealani Falatea, Springville’s Kayla Jackson, Logan’s Amber Kartchner, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Piute’s Kassidy Westwood are the 2020-21 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 9:59 p.m. MDT
Pic_A_Kanab_girls_celebrate.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Kanab, North Summit earn narrow 2A semifinal wins to set up championship showdown
By David Anderson
Feb 23, 2021 11:05 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
Sports
High school girls basketball: 2A quarterfinal roundup — No. 6 Millard avoids sweep, upsets No. 3 Beaver
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 11:12 p.m. MST
volleyball_mvps.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2020 8 a.m. MST
unnamed_1.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 2A team-by-team preseason capsules
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:01 p.m. MST
NStrophy2.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: North Summit nabs second 2A state title in 3 years
By David Anderson
Oct 30, 2020 10:37 p.m. MDT
merlin_2837490.jpg
Sports
High school cross-country: Millard sweeps boys, girls 2A state titles; Elizabeth Zwahlen, Carson Burian repeat as individual champs
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2020 4:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2833398.jpg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Crowded field emerges in 3A, while Beaver reigns supreme in battle of 2A unbeatens
By Joe Coles
Oct 3, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Juan Diego, Morgan earn first wins; North Sanpete and Beaver among unbeatens who rolled
By Joe Coles
Sept 5, 2020 8:26 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Emery charges back for comeback win, Summit Academy beats top Wyoming team and 2A favorites march on
By Joe Coles
Aug 29, 2020 9:13 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827245.jpg
Sports
Utah high school volleyball teams grateful to be taking the court this fall led by usual cast of contenders
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2020 4:09 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826691.jpg
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_4611118.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Plenty of close games as high school football returns
By Joe Coles
Aug 15, 2020 8:40 a.m. MDT
north_summit_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: North Summit Braves 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the North Summit Braves football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
July 30, 2020 11:24 a.m. MDT
pjimage__25_.jpg
Sports
Tradition-rich Duchesne favored in 2A North, competition should be improved with abundance of returning starters
North Summit, Monticello, Layton Christian, Gunnison Valley and Rich all loaded with numerous returning starters.
By James Edward
July 25, 2020 6:31 p.m. MDT
unnamed_1.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
merlin_2171947.jpg
Sports
Relentless desire to improve paves way for North Summit’s Kennady McQueen, the 2020 Deseret News Ms. Basketball recipient
Despite hailing from a 2A school, McQueen’s goal was always to play college basketball and she’ll get that shot next year at the University of Utah
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:15 a.m. MDT
MILLARD_GIRLS.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
MILLARD_GIRLS.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Millard edges North Summit in wild triple OT game to claim 2A championship
By David Anderson
Feb 22, 2020 11:13 p.m. MST
merlin_1290993.jpg
Sports
High school drill: Kanab wins second straight 2A state title
Kanab swept the three categories to win the state championship, with Enterprise in second and North Summit in third
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2020 10:45 p.m. MST
ryker.albrecht.by.corny_norman..jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 2A All-State team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sofie_Shurtliff.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 2A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:01 a.m. MST
merlin_16171.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 2A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
IMG_9791_2.jpeg
Sports
High school volleyball: Led by underclassmen, Enterprise wins another five-setter to claim 2A championship
By Joe Coles
Nov 2, 2019 10:37 p.m. MDT
merlin_15433.jpg
Sports
2A cross-country: Millard girls go back-to-back, Rowland Hall boys eke out title
North Summit’s Elizabeth Zwahlen and Rowland Hall’s Carson Burian capture individual titles after narrowly missing out as sophomores last year
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2019 6:18 p.m. MDT
merlin_10677.jpg
Sports
High school football: 20 standout performances from Week 7
By James Edward
Oct 2, 2019 10:51 a.m. MDT
Load More