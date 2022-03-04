High school volleyball: Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were clutch for their teams all season
Lone Peak’s KJ Burgess, Bountiful’s Jordyn Harvey, Ridgeline’s Nia Damuni, Union’s Kinslee Drake, North Summit’s Marci Richins and ICS’s Gabby Renaud are the 2021 Deseret News volleyball Players of the Year.
High school football: Duchesne favored again in 1A North, but coaching shake-up at North Summit makes things more interesting
Duchesne is the preseason favorite ahead of North Summit in the Deseret News 1A North coaches preseason rankings.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school girls basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year made their marks at both ends of the court
Herriman’s Lealani Falatea, Springville’s Kayla Jackson, Logan’s Amber Kartchner, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Piute’s Kassidy Westwood are the 2020-21 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the North Summit Braves football team heading into the 2020 season.
Tradition-rich Duchesne favored in 2A North, competition should be improved with abundance of returning starters
North Summit, Monticello, Layton Christian, Gunnison Valley and Rich all loaded with numerous returning starters.
Relentless desire to improve paves way for North Summit’s Kennady McQueen, the 2020 Deseret News Ms. Basketball recipient
Despite hailing from a 2A school, McQueen’s goal was always to play college basketball and she’ll get that shot next year at the University of Utah
Kanab swept the three categories to win the state championship, with Enterprise in second and North Summit in third
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
North Summit’s Elizabeth Zwahlen and Rowland Hall’s Carson Burian capture individual titles after narrowly missing out as sophomores last year