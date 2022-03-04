Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Olympus’ Jack Wistrcill pushes up a shot over Bonneville’s Miwa Brown during a 5A semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Olympus makes semifinal win look easy
By Bruce Smith
March 2, 2022 10:14 p.m. MST
0301prp5Agirlsquarter1.spt_ML_0002.JPG
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Springville advances to 5A semis with win over Olympus
By McCade Pearson
Feb 28, 2022 8:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2911490.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Jack Wistrcill takes over late as No. 1 Olympus pulls away from Salem Hills for 5A quarterfinal win
Olympus, the top seed in the 5A state tournament, pulled as from Salem Hills in the fourth quarter for the 5A quarterfinal win.
By James Edward
Feb 28, 2022 3:42 p.m. MST
merlin_2910700.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Friday’s games — including No. 18 Syracuse stunning No. 2 Davis
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 11:11 p.m. MST
merlin_2909594.jpg
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Olympus boys and girls teams enjoy a repeat sweep at 5A state championships
By James Edward
Feb 19, 2022 10:46 p.m. MST
Olympus’ Jack Wistrcill goes up for a layup during a high school boys basketball game against Brighton at Olympus High School.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Olympus buries Brighton early to cap undefeated Region 6 season
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2022 11:12 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Bingham jumps back into No. 1 spot in 6A
By James Edward
Feb 9, 2022 10:27 a.m. MST
Swimmers dive into the pool
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
merlin_2904620.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
merlin_2906070.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Beaver takes over top spot in 2A
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
Olympus’ Abby Topham and Alyssa Blanck celebrate after scoring against Highland during a girls basketball game in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Olympus rolls past Highland with emphatic second half performance
By James Edward
Feb 1, 2022 10:40 p.m. MST
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 23 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 17, 2022 7 p.m. MST
merlin_2903058.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Olympus rolls over Murray in battle between deep-rooted coaches
By Bruce Smith
Jan 11, 2022 10:46 p.m. MST
Alabama’s Cameron Latu, wearing red, is congratulated by Brian Robinson Jr. after a long reception
High School Sports
Utahn Cameron Latu scores a touchdown in college football national championship game
Olympus High School alum Cameron Latu scored a touchdown on the biggest stage of his life Monday night.
By Joe Coles
Jan 10, 2022 10:25 p.m. MST
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu celebrates scoring a touchdown against Cincinnati in College Football Playoff semifinal game.
High School Football
How Olympus High product is playing key role in Alabama’s quest for national championship
After biding his time deep on the Crimson Tide depth cart the past couple years, Cam Latu is now a contributor for Alabama.
By James Edward
Jan 9, 2022 3:29 p.m. MST
West Jordan High School football players assemble cars around a table
High School Football
High school football: Inaugural Deseret News all-state Humanitarian of the Year award winners
This year, the Deseret News is expanding its postseason awards to highlight the incredible accomplishments of student-athletes off the field with the inaugural Humanitarian of the Year awards.
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 7 a.m. MST
Davis High players cheer after winning the Northern Utah Shootout championship game against Olympus.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Davis uses late-game surge to win Northern Utah Shootout
Thanks to a willful fourth-quarter performance, the Darts secured a 58-55 win to improve to 5-0 on the season and hand the Titans (4-1) their first loss of the year.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 11, 2021 10:30 p.m. MST
prepsofweek17.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 17 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 6, 2021 10:09 p.m. MST
Here are Deseret News annual coaches preseason rankings fo 6A, 5A and 4A boys basketball.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Davis (6A), Olympus (5A), Ridgeline (4A) tabbed preseason favorites in coaches rankings
By James Edward
Nov 22, 2021 9:36 a.m. MST
olympus_logo.0.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Olympus stymies Skyline to keep the Rock for the 4th straight year
By Bruce Smith
Oct 15, 2021 11:21 p.m. MDT
orem.girls.by.mindy.trimble.jpg
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 5A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 12:15 p.m. MDT
merlin_2884577.jpg
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Lily Boyden’s brace lifts Skyline to season sweep over rival Olympus
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 16, 2021 10:52 p.m. MDT
Olympus quarterback Seth Roberts passes the ball as the Titans and Brighton play a high school football game.
High School Football
High school football: Olympus regroups after weather delay, beats Brighton
After an hour-long lighting delay, it was Olympus Titans who came away victorious in a tense and tightly contested game against the Brighton Bengals.
By Tommy Bailey
Sept 11, 2021 1:05 a.m. MDT
merlin_191315.jpg
High School Football
What Nick Saban said after Utahn Cameron Latu’s 2-TD performance for Alabama vs. Miami
By Ryan McDonald
Sept 4, 2021 7:33 p.m. MDT
mountain_ridge_logo.0__1_.png
High School Football
High school football: Mountain Ridge pulls away from Olympus for season opening win
By Tommy Bailey
Aug 13, 2021 11:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_2872642.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872502.jpg
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2866635.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Top-ranked Olympus avenges its only loss of the season with win over Skyline
The win redeems the only real blemish on what’s an otherwise a strong resume for Olympus.
By Tyler Haslam
April 22, 2021 8:40 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857184.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
merlin_2850229.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2859466.jpg
Sports
High school boys soccer: Farmington shuts out Olympus with relative ease, improves to 4-0 to start the season
By Tyler Haslam
March 18, 2021 9:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857044.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Highly-efficient Lehi marches past Olympus for 5A semifinal win
By James Edward
March 5, 2021 10:34 p.m. MST
merlin_2856798.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Farmington uses authoritative second half to blow out Olympus, advance to 1st 5A championship game
By Tyler Haslam
March 5, 2021 7:27 p.m. MST
merlin_2854001.jpg
Sports
High school boys swimming: Olympus flexes muscles in convincing repeat 5A state championship
By James Edward
Feb 20, 2021 3:43 p.m. MST
merlin_2853969.jpg
Sports
High school girls swimming: Olympus dominates 5A state meet, wins first state title in school history
By James Edward
Feb 20, 2021 1:18 p.m. MST
Here are the Utah high school 5A girls basketball team-by-team capsules.
Sports
High school girls basketball: Finally clutch in crunch time, Olympus pulls away from Highland in Region 6 opener
By James Edward
Jan 5, 2021 10:11 p.m. MST
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2020 MVPs stepped up in biggest moments leading respective teams to state titles
Davis’ Bizzy Arevalo, Olympus’ Emma Neff, Ridgeline’s Oakley Rasmussen, Morgan’s Capri Jones and Rowland Hall’s Summer Connery all made the biggest difference in leading their teams to state titles.
By James Edward
Nov 24, 2020 8 a.m. MST
timpview_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Timpview pulls away late to beat Olympus in 5A second round
By Melissa Yack
Oct 30, 2020 10:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2838372.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Emma Neff’s golden goal helps Olympus halt 24-year title drought with OT win over Bonneville
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2020 8:25 p.m. MDT
merlin_2837316.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Olympus, Bonneville punch tickets into 5A title game with steady defensive performances in semis
A school that hasn’t won a soccer title in nearly 25 years and another where the heartache is fresh after losing in the final a year ago are set for a 5A championship clash.
By James Edward
Oct 20, 2020 4:31 p.m. MDT
Shutterstockfootball.0.0_3.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 10 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Oct 19, 2020 7:28 p.m. MDT
merlin_2836704.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Early tally pushes Olympus past region foe Brighton in 5A quarterfinals
By Melissa Yack
Oct 15, 2020 9:10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2836334.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Region 5 and 6 combined to advance seven teams into 5A quarterfinals
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 7:32 p.m. MDT
merlin_2830286.jpg
Sports
High school football: Brighton edges Olympus in Region 6 showdown to improve to 5-0
Mason Young scored on a pair of TD runs to pace the Bengals.
By Brennan Smith
Sept 11, 2020 10:52 p.m. MDT
merlin_2829379.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Region play now underway, Orem, Alta, Maple Mountain and Provo all secure key wins
Maple Mountain halted an eight-year losing skid against Springville on an emotional night
By James Edward
Sept 5, 2020 8:13 a.m. MDT
merlin_2829237.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: Showdown between Murray and Olympus comes down to penalty kicks, where Titans triumph
Olympus goalkeeper Callie Droitsh made two key saves during the game-deciding shootout, helping lift the Titans past the Spartans 1-1 (3-1).
By Trent Wood
Sept 3, 2020 8:36 p.m. MDT
