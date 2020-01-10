11 cartoons about Iran, the Australian fires, Prince Harry, Meghan and more big news

January may be a cold winter month, but news stories heated up this week.

The fires ravaging Australia continue.

Some reports say a billion animals have been lost and more than 15 million acres scorched in the devastation.

A chain of events surrounding Iran dominated headlines this week.

On Jan. 7, Iranian forced launched missiles against two military bases housing U.S. military personnel.

The next morning, on Jan. 8, President Trump addressed the nation and said no American or Iraqi lives had been lost. He added that new sanctions on Iran would be imposed.

The Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday.

Ricky Gervais hosted the event and his opening remarks went viral for their frank roast of Hollywood’s elite.

Gervais poked fun at celebrities for their so-called “wokeness,” teasing that their relationships with large corporations like Amazon, Disney and Apple were hypocritical.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caused a stir Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced via social media that they plan to “carve out a progressive new role” for royals and step back as senior members of the family, including working to become financially independent.

Facebook announced it would be banning “deepfake” videos on the social media site.

The action has raised questions about where to draw the line on online communication and what other actions may help protect our elections.

In New York, the trial against Harvey Weinstein began.

Weinstein made headlines for showing up to court moving slowly, crouched over and using a walker. Some wondered if the walker was really a medical aid or a theatrical prop.

Other stories this week include talk of plastic bag use and Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s slow approach to the articles of impeachment.