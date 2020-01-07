In our opinion: ‘Deepfakes’ vs. free speech: Facebook makes its move

Facebook is about to come face-to-face with one of the vexing problems inherent in banning free speech. It’s hard to walk the tightrope between content that is meant to mislead by appearing to be serious, and content that uses deception as its own statement, usually by means of satire or parody.

It is hard, in other words, to impartially judge content. Like it or not, democracy is best served when ordinary people become media-savvy and develop the skills to research and discern truth from falsehood.

That’s becoming more difficult in a world where truth often gets drowned in a tsunami of falsehoods dressed to perfectly imitate it.

The social media giant has announced it will ban so-called “deepfake” videos — those that have been edited by sophisticated software to change content in ways that are undetectable — but that it will stop short of removing video “that is parody or satire, or video that has been edited solely to omit or change the order of words.”

That is a fine line, and it means people at the company will be making decisions on where to draw important distinctions. Some altered content will be labeled as such, while still allowed on the site.

As this election year gets underway, the issue of fake social media content may be the most important one confronting voters. With editing software becoming increasingly sophisticated, and with foreign operatives increasingly interested in perpetuating falsehoods that might sway opinions, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Google face difficult decisions.

Google has announced it will rein in its political advertising, no longer allowing campaigns to micro-target ads to people based on political affiliation or voting records.

Twitter has announced it will ban political ads entirely, but the company is finding it difficult to craft a specific policy, acknowledging recently that it probably will make mistakes. Not all political content is so easily discerned.

Facebook originally approached the subject in the fashion of John Milton, the 17th century poet who helped lay the foundation of the First Amendment by extolling the virtues of a robust and free exchange. “Let her (truth) and falsehood grapple; who ever knew truth put to the worst in a free and open encounter?” he wrote.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg first said he would not remove political ads containing falsehoods. Then he backtracked a bit, saying he would ban those that advocated violence. Now, he is seeking to ban deepfake videos that aren’t satire or parody. Significantly, this would not have applied to a doctored video last year of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which appeared to show her slurring her words.

That video wasn’t a deepfake. It was changed using regular editing. Facebook did, however, limit the video’s distribution.

The good news is that these are private companies, not the government. Private entities have a right to limit content or refuse service.

But the bad news is that Pew Research Center found recently that 55% of Americans get their news from social media at least sometimes, and 28% do so often. Many people no longer read general circulation newspapers nor watch traditional evening newscasts. Many seek only to reinforce their biases, rather than to challenge them.

A general lack of media savvy is bad for democracy. People can’t make good choices in the voting booth if they are armed with false or misleading information. But a system in which faceless third party arbiters attempt to filter credible information from lies is not good, either.

In order to survive, freedom and self-governance require responsibility. There is no escaping the need for people to spend more time educating themselves thoroughly on candidates and issues, and from a variety of credible sources.