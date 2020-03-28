In our opinion: We’re in a crisis. Landlords shouldn’t make it worse

The cascade of adverse impacts on the economy from the coronavirus will be most crushing for those at the bottom of the economic ladder, making it essential to have policies that will grant relief, particularly in the area of housing.

Before the pandemic, Utah has faced a critical shortage of affordable housing, and now, as workers are laid off and college students are leaving campus, there is a heightened risk of people defaulting on rental contracts and facing eviction.

Fortunately, there are examples of efforts underway that will help. The massive stimulus plan Congress is expected to pass will offer assistance to those out of work and help small businesses continue to make payroll. In Utah, public and private leaders have created an impressive plan for the state to stay ahead of the problem by mapping out a timeline in which various actions will unfold to minimize spread of the virus and limit the scope of the financial disruption.

There is little in the way of specific focus, however, on the risks faced by renters who now find themselves struggling to make their monthly payments. It’s a particular problem for college students trying to end leases early as schools cease operations. At Brigham Young University in Provo, thousands signed an online petition asking that students in off-campus housing be allowed to terminate their rental agreements without penalty. Landlords involved say they will work with renters on a case-by-case basis.

The situation there shows how those who own and manage rental properties all over the state are now faced with difficult decisions. Landlords have financial obligations of their own, but also need to embrace their role in preserving housing stability during times of duress. It’s good to note that the Utah Apartment Association has specifically addressed the issue, offering a page of advice on its website for members on how to arrange a system of deferral payments for renters.

Similarly, the National Multifamily Housing Council has asked landlords to ease off on evictions for at least 90 days. Under a much-needed move on a national level, the Federal Housing Finance Agency will grant leeway to owners of multifamily housing units on their federally backed mortgages in exchange for suspending evictions of tenants unable to pay because of impacts of the virus.

That policy wisely addresses both the hardship faced by landlords who rely on rents to make their mortgage payments, as well as the untenable prospect of renters being forced into homelessness during a pandemic.

Some states have already taken formal moves to ban evictions during the crisis. Utah is not one of them, and such a move shouldn’t become necessary if renters and landlords here act in good faith to work out solutions. Though it’s highly likely that when the crisis abates, the problem of housing availability here will continue, and probably be exacerbated by at least a short-term spike in unemployment rates.

Moving forward, the aggregate economic pain from the crisis will become increasingly evident. That pain should not be disproportionately borne by those with the least means to cope. Landlords who adopt an attitude of forbearance and accommodation will be immensely helpful in curbing further hardship.