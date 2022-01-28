 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Opinion: Shame on lawmakers for ending mask mandates

It is both surprising and disgusting that the Republicans in the Utah Legislature would choose to ignore science and health of the people they represent

By Readers' Forum
Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address.
Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address in the Utah House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

It is both surprising and disgusting that the Republicans in the Utah Legislature would choose to ignore science and health of the people they represent, and instead use some right-wing radical political notions of personal freedom to vacate mask mandates that had been ordered by appropriate health officials in two counties of Northern Utah. During a long-lasting and deadly pandemic the health and well-being of the citizens should be paramount. Sadly, I have no hope that the political scene will change anytime soon.

Don B. Allen

Salt Lake City

