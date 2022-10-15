Opinion: How could we let the child tax credit expire?

I am not living in poverty and I do not have children. But last year, the expanded child tax credit monthly payments put money back into the hands of American families when they needed it most. New data proves how well it worked.

The new 2021 U.S. Census Supplemental Poverty Measure report shows that the 2021 child tax credit reduced child poverty by 46%. In one year, the expanded child tax credit pushed the child poverty rate to the lowest level ever measured.

Fifty-one senators let the child tax credit expansion expire last December. How could we let this happen?

Our members of Congress need to expand the child tax credit to all low-income families, with a monthly payment option, in any tax legislation this year. This isn’t just good for children, it’s good for all of us to live in a society that invests in its own future.

Naresh Kumar

Salt Lake City

