I read the Opinion article in the Deseret News with great interest: “Are endorsements helping Mike Lee or Evan McMullin — or nobody?”

An endorsement is defined as a person giving public approval to someone or something. In other words, an endorsement is only the private opinion of one person or entity. I personally don’t think that endorsements carry much weight. They are even worse than a straw poll. At least a straw poll attempts to measure group consensus — a simple endorsement does not. I cannot envision Mike Lee or Evan McMullin benefiting in any significant way from an endorsement — by anyone. Each voter’s own preference is the only thing that counts at the ballot box.

James A. Marples

Provo

