Facebook Twitter
Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 
Opinion Utah Politics

Opinion: Why I don’t think endorsements matter

One person’s endorsement shouldn’t dictate who you vote for in the upcoming midterms

By Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: Why I don’t think endorsements matter
merlin_2938857.jpg

Michael Steele, former chairman of the National Republican Committee, points toward United States Senate candidate Evan McMullin at a rally of supporters in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. McMullin was also joined by Ben McAdams, a former U.S. representative.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I read the Opinion article in the Deseret News with great interest: “Are endorsements helping Mike Lee or Evan McMullin — or nobody?” 

An endorsement is defined as a person giving public approval to someone or something. In other words, an endorsement is only the private opinion of one person or entity. I personally don’t think that endorsements carry much weight. They are even worse than a straw poll. At least a straw poll attempts to measure group consensus — a simple endorsement does not. I cannot envision Mike Lee or Evan McMullin benefiting in any significant way from an endorsement — by anyone. Each voter’s own preference is the only thing that counts at the ballot box.

James A. Marples

Provo

Next Up In Opinion
The shadow side of the fight against white Christian nationalism
Opinion: If this will prevent teen suicides, why don’t we do it?
Opinion: How could we let the child tax credit expire?
How do you know when it’s time to leave a neighborhood, a state or a country?
For the parents grieving their baby, I’ve been where you are
Opinion: What solutions did the Great Salt Lake Summit offer for our dying lake?