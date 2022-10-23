Opinion: Removing cellphones from classrooms could exacerbate a school shooting
At a recent gathering, Gov. Cox said that cellphones should not be in classrooms. But in the case of Uvalde, cellphones were important to student safety
In the Deseret News article “Here’s why Gov. Spencer Cox wants Utah classrooms to be cellphone free,” Cox claimed to a “crowd of parents, teachers and community leaders gathered at Bonneville Junior High School in Holladay” that social media is “negatively impacting the mental health, social connection and emotional well-being of Utah teens.”
Furthermore, Cox claimed that a first solution is “getting cellphones out of classrooms.”
This proposal is the most dangerous solution that Cox could offer. Has he already forgotten about Uvalde: Kids and teachers calling from the classrooms when a shooter entered and killed many children and two teachers?
Police need inside information during a school shooting. Removing cellphones will prevent the police from gathering intelligence, i.e., “where is the shooter now,” at a critical moment when mass school shooting events occur.
Did the governor check with his Department of Public Safety before issuing this dangerous recommendation? I hope that Jess Anderson, DPS commissioner, will disagree with Cox’s recommendation.
Rather than remove cellphones from classrooms, a better solution is for schools to develop classroom rules regarding cellphone use.
Gov. Cox, please rethink your dangerous proposal to remove cellphones from the classroom.
Thomas Murray
St. George