Opinion: Political campaign money could be better spent helping America

Like most citizens, I was weary of this election.
The election process in our beloved United States needs some tweaking. Government, please limit the amount of money a hopeful can spend for any given office. Millions of dollars could be better used on helping people and causes. Also, please limit the amount of propaganda that is forced upon us voters. Truth and transparency should not be so hard to communicate.
Elmary Davidson
Layton
