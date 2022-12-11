Facebook Twitter
Opinion: Is Twitter’s ‘free speech’ quest moral?

Twitter can either allow all speech — even hate speech — or apply a level of morality and moderation

By Readers’ Forum
There is currently much debate about Twitter and “freedom of speech.”

Let’s consider this complicated subject through the lens of our broader freedoms. An inherent founding principle of our republic is found in the hymn “America the Beautiful.” The lyrics enumerate our blessings and freedoms as a country, and then juxtaposes the line, “confirm thy soul in self-control.” Arguably one of the foundational principles that makes our republic work is freedom tethered by self-restraint. One oft-debated example is whether it’s within a person’s right to falsely shout “fire” in a crowded theater. Whether this is technically protected speech or not, reasonable individuals would agree that it’s wrong. Regardless, this does not prohibit the establishment from ejecting an individual on the basis of the establishment’s own rights.

Applying these principles to Twitter, or any social platform, there are a couple of options. First, they can allow any and all speech whether hate-filled, false or dangerous. Or second, they can apply a layer of morality and reason to the speech allowed.

These platforms are privately owned, not public parks. If individuals of their own accord won’t exercise reasonable self-control (the moral counterbalance inherent with freedom) then social platforms have every right to control anarchy, and should.

Tyler England

Highland

