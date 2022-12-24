Opinion: Zach Wilson doesn’t deserve the criticism he’s getting in this ‘instant-coffee world’

It must be difficult to be a professional athlete for a team that plays in New York. You are either a hero or a villain. If you play one or two bad games, they immediately turn you into a villain and criticize everything you’ve done not only in the current game, but all previous games. It seems impossible to get out of the metaphorical “doghouse.”

Watching the New York media circus around Zach Wilson has taught us that maybe some places fail because their fans and media don’t have patience to allow players and coaches to develop. Wilson may never make it in the NFL, but watching the New York media drag him over the coals week in and week out has been difficult to watch. He’s young, he’s still learning and still trying to develop. Robert Saleh, the N.Y. Jets head coach, recently said, “The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback, but the NFL and this new instant-coffee world that we’re in just doesn’t want to give people time.”

How long can the coaches shield the player from the constant bombardment of criticism? Most recently all four of the commentators from the Jets postgame show seemed to love criticizing Wilson as the reason they lost the game. It’s hard not to feel for a young player trying to make it in the NFL, when everything seems to be his fault. Compare the N.Y. media market and fans to that of Utah’s media and they’re worlds apart.

Here’s hoping Wilson continues to improve and develop while allowing the criticism to feed his desire to get better. This instant gratification and constant criticism is a horrible plague in sports, media, social media and the world today. Learning to tune it out, being patient with ourselves, and with others, is really the best medicine.

Ryan Woods

Salt Lake City

