Opinion: Speak openly about suicide; it could save someone’s life

I am slowly processing my brother’s death by suicide. In the past, I have consoled friends when someone they knew died of suicide. I never thought I would be a member of the club.

I’ve learned that a depressed person may never become suicidal and a person who has never been depressed can become suicidal. That sometimes what you have been able to cope with in the past, you are no longer able to. There is no light at the end of the tunnel and you are not able to reach out. No matter how strong you are, like my brother, you just can’t do it anymore.

By speaking openly about suicide, we not only reduce the stigma, we can help others. Someone may hear you and seek help. Someone may hear you and call a friend who has isolated themselves and they may prevent that final disconnection.

I am slowly telling friends about my brother’s death. It takes a lot of energy. I hope that by honoring his life and sharing, it will lead to something positive; that it could one day save someone’s life or help someone who has lost someone feel so not alone and less pain.

Nia Z. Sherar

Salt Lake City