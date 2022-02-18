 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Opinion: Speak openly about suicide; it could save someone’s life

Someone may hear you and call a friend who has isolated themselves and they may prevent that final disconnection. 

By Readers' Forum
An artists stands near his mosaic mural in West Valley City. The mural is dedicated to those who took their own life, and to a campaign to raise awareness of suicide.
Artist Roger Whiting, of Community Arts of Utah, left, and project assistant Mati Simonds stand near their mosaic mural on 2700 West between 3500 South and 3100 South in West Valley City on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Earlier, Gov. Spencer Cox and West Valley Mayor Ron Bigalow held a bilingual press event at West Valley City Hall to unveil the mural, dedicated to those who have taken their own lives, and a media campaign to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention resources available to Utah’s Latino community.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I am slowly processing my brother’s death by suicide. In the past, I have consoled friends when someone they knew died of suicide. I never thought I would be a member of the club.

I’ve learned that a depressed person may never become suicidal and a person who has never been depressed can become suicidal. That sometimes what you have been able to cope with in the past, you are no longer able to. There is no light at the end of the tunnel and you are not able to reach out. No matter how strong you are, like my brother, you just can’t do it anymore.

By speaking openly about suicide, we not only reduce the stigma, we can help others. Someone may hear you and seek help. Someone may hear you and call a friend who has isolated themselves and they may prevent that final disconnection.

I am slowly telling friends about my brother’s death. It takes a lot of energy. I hope that by honoring his life and sharing, it will lead to something positive; that it could one day save someone’s life or help someone who has lost someone feel so not alone and less pain.

Nia Z. Sherar

Salt Lake City

Next Up In Opinion

Loading comments...

The Latest

Runnin’ Utes might be hitting their stride

By Jay Drew

What bracketologists think of BYU basketball ahead of pivotal game at Saint Mary’s

By Brandon Judd

Scams, robots and telemarketers: What’s the best way to stop unwanted callers?

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Should Garrity statements of officer-involved shootings be protected records? Utah bill advances

By Katie McKellar

Big 12 commish says BYU brings ‘tremendous credibility’ to Power Five conference

By Dick Harmon

These Mountain West states have the highest inflation rates in the country

By Art Raymond