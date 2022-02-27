 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Opinion: Don’t buy lawmakers’ plan to open income tax funds

The supermajority party is asking us to sell the farm for pennies on the dollar, and the good times won’t last. They never do.

By Readers' Forum
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature.
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presides over the House during the 2022 session of the Utah Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The pandemic was hard on all of us, but Utah’s economy came roaring back with record GDP and record-smashing income tax and sales tax revenue. Lawmakers have more money than ever before in the education and general funds. Their response? Cut the income tax instead of further boosting desperately needed education funding.

Then, instead of eliminating the food tax, which they could do right now to provide immediate inflation relief, they propose to end the food tax if we open up the education fund to them to spend on whatever they want. That’s like selling the farm for a single meal.

Amendment G, opening up the Education Fund (constitutionally dedicated income tax revenue being the core) to certain social services, passed in 2020. It was an agreement that was supposed to last 10 years — the length of time it would take all those costs to be fully borne by the income tax. But now, because we happen to have record revenue, there is suddenly a “crisis” requiring another amendment?

Make no mistake — this is extortion.

The supermajority party is asking us to sell the farm for pennies on the dollar, and the good times won’t last. They never do.

Deborah Gatrell

West Valley City

Next Up In Opinion

Loading comments...

The Latest

Utah State falls to Colorado State on Senior Night

By Jeff Hunter

Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Feb. 27-March 5

By Steven Watkins

Runnin’ Utes suffer another heartbreaking loss in a season full of them

By Jay Drew

High school girls basketball: Kanab nabs first girls basketball title in 30 years

By David Anderson

Barcello Time, Traore Time — BYU puts Pepperdine away on Senior Night

By Jeff Call

High school boys basketball: Layton Christian captures 3A state championship as Grantsville buzzer beater comes up short

By James Edward