Friday, March 11, 2022 | 
Opinion: Utah’s last-minute transgender bill was discriminatory

Gov. Spencer Cox has already promised to veto this bill, and for that the Utah Stonewall Democrats thank him.

By Readers' Forum
 March 11, 2022 7:46 p.m. MST
Utah lawmakers confer over a bill on transgender athletes during the last day of the 2022 legislative session.

Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, left, and Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, right, confer during a debate on HB11, Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities, during the last evening of the Utah Legislature’s 2022 general session at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

In the final moments of this year’s legislative session, HB11 was passed. This anti-transgender, discriminatory bill effectively bans transgender athletes from middle and high school sports. Gov. Spencer Cox has already promised to veto this bill, and for that the Utah Stonewall Democrats thank him.

However, this never should have happened. Bills that single out our transgender youth as a threat to the safety of cis-gendered students should not be heard by our Legislature, much less passed into law. HB11, through changes made in committee by the Senate and approved at the late hour by the House, retained language that violates the letter and spirit of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which provides for equal protection for all citizens. We urge state legislators to reconsider future iterations of this — or any — law such that teenage transgender students are not unfairly targeted.

We stand with all trans students and their families as the hurt that this will cause, even temporarily, is real. Please remember that you are loved and valued by many.

Jen Schwartz

West Jordan

