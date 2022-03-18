Opinion: Ukraine war is an environmental disaster

As Ukrainians fight bravely on, we are reminded that war is an environmental disasterthat threatens everyone on the planet.

The ability of aggressors to threaten the entire world is based in no small part on their power to monopolize, curtail and disrupt the production and distribution of fossil fuels. These products are traded on a global commodities market; a shock to the system anywhere affects prices everywhere. The global economy remains overdependent on fossil fuels and the foreign policy consequences of that can be seen in Eastern Europe today, and the resulting energy price increases are causing real economic pain for ordinary people everywhere.

But no dictator, however powerful, can control the supply of sunlight or wind. By accelerating the transition to clean energy, we will prevent the worst consequences of climate change and ensure that aggressors can be confronted without imperiling the world’s economy.

Economists and energy policy leaders are agreed that the most impactful step the U.S. could take is to place a fee on carbon. The resulting revenue could be distributed to the American people as a dividend, cushioning the impact of higher energy prices. Ukrainians have shown unity, creativity and sacrifice. Let their example stimulate the U.S. to lead the world in carbon pricing and a transition to clean energy.

Simon Diggins

Salt Lake City