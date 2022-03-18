Opinion: Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan emboldened Putin

Today the world has another ruthless, brutal dictator who, like Hitler, lusts for power, territory and control. Vladimir Putin watched the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and heard Joe Biden invite him into Ukraine if it’s only a “small” incursion. Putin does not care about human life or committing war crimes to achieve his goals. With no provocation by Ukraine, he invaded and is destroying a peaceful sovereign country right before our eyes.

He took part of Ukraine (Crimea) in 2014 under Obama/Biden and has come for the rest in 2022 under Biden/Harris. He will not stop with Ukraine. The lesson brought to the world by Hitler is that the madman Putin must be stopped now by all possible means.

The U.S. and other countries are already several months behind in supplying Ukraine with adequate defensive hardware. Unfortunately, because of utter lack of foresight by Biden and European leaders, we will see much destruction and loss of life before Putin, like Hitler, finally meets his fate. Chuck Todd of NBC recently asked why Putin did not attack Ukraine while Trump was in office. The answer is, as always, peace through strength.

Ron Paxton

Perry