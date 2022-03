I’m sure my wife and I are not the only ones who get tired of slamming on the brakes of our car to avoid oncoming cars making a left turn in front of us. Also, some will make a left turn in front of us when there is no car behind us for a block. If an accident occurs, over 99% of the time the driver making the left turn is going to get the traffic ticket. So, please, to all you left turners out there, yield to oncoming traffic.

Stan Jacobson

Ogden