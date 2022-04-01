Facebook Twitter
Opinion: I wish we had Utah’s governor in Florida

As a Floridian (and former Utahn), may I please encourage Gov. Spencer Cox and his family to consider relocation to Tallahassee? Please? We could use thoughtful civility here in the Sunshine State

By Readers' Forum
 April 1, 2022 7:31 p.m. MDT
Gov. Spencer Cox waves after delivering the 2022 State of the State&nbsp;address at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.

Gov. Spencer Cox waves after delivering the 2022 State of the State&nbsp;address at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. With Cox is his wife, Abby.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

I have watched with interest the wisdom and compassion displayed by your governor. From his joint campaign ad with his Democratic opponent in 2020, to his thoughtful veto of HB11, the transgender bill.

As a Floridian (and former Utahn), may I please encourage Gov. Spencer Cox and his family to consider relocation to Tallahassee? Please? We could use thoughtful civility here in the Sunshine State.

Brad Coath

St. Petersburg, Florida

