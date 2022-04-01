Opinion: I wish we had Utah’s governor in Florida

I have watched with interest the wisdom and compassion displayed by your governor. From his joint campaign ad with his Democratic opponent in 2020, to his thoughtful veto of HB11, the transgender bill.

As a Floridian (and former Utahn), may I please encourage Gov. Spencer Cox and his family to consider relocation to Tallahassee? Please? We could use thoughtful civility here in the Sunshine State.

Brad Coath

St. Petersburg, Florida