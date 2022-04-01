Facebook Twitter
Opinion: As a fan, I don’t think the Jazz are ready for prime time

The last few years I have become increasingly excited because Jazz ownership appears to really want to finally win a championship. But they shouldn’t be losing to the teams they are losing to

By Readers' Forum
 April 1, 2022 8:51 p.m. MDT
Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23), Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45), Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Utah Jazz guard Denzel Valentine (15) walk off the floor.

Utah Jazz players Royce O’Neale (23), Donovan Mitchell (45), Jordan Clarkson (00) and Denzel Valentine (15) walk off the floor after the Jazz fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I have followed the Utah Jazz since the team moved to Utah. The last few years I have become increasingly excited because Jazz ownership appears to really want to finally win a championship, apparent by the players they’ve signed. 

However, the way the players are playing, they seem to think since they already have gotten their big paychecks, they don’t have to produce. They shouldn’t be losing to the teams they are losing to. They are a good team but not ready for prime time. Losing streaks are not acceptable, especially losing five in a row.

They just don’t seem to care. 

Kent Mattingley 

West Valley City 

