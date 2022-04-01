Opinion: As a fan, I don’t think the Jazz are ready for prime time

I have followed the Utah Jazz since the team moved to Utah. The last few years I have become increasingly excited because Jazz ownership appears to really want to finally win a championship, apparent by the players they’ve signed.

However, the way the players are playing, they seem to think since they already have gotten their big paychecks, they don’t have to produce. They shouldn’t be losing to the teams they are losing to. They are a good team but not ready for prime time. Losing streaks are not acceptable, especially losing five in a row.

They just don’t seem to care.

Kent Mattingley

West Valley City