Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 15, 2022 | 
Opinion Utah Letters

Opinion: We need more leadership from the governor

In the case of HB11, The “Utah way” could have been on full display. There are ways to address the valid concerns of Utahns (a majority of whom purportedly support the ban) while still protecting transgender kids

By Readers' Forum
   
SHARE Opinion: We need more leadership from the governor
HB11 sponsor Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, speaks at the Utah Legislature.

HB11 sponsor Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, speaks as the House meets to override Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of the bill, which bans transgender girls from participating in female school sports, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Gov. Spencer Cox’s performance in the last legislative session left something to be desired. Sometimes leadership means taking risks.

In the case of HB11, The “Utah way” could have been on full display. There are ways to address the valid concerns of Utahns (a majority of whom purportedly support the ban) while still protecting transgender kids. I fully believe the governor loves trans kids — that’s not the problem. The problem is an overconcern with keeping everyone happy — and that’s not leadership.

His unwillingness to exercise personal legislative leadership on the front end of the process has led to a suboptimal outcome — and a shot across the bow from the Legislature. He could have meaningfully addressed the acerbic rhetoric, too. The issue of suicidality-contagion is even more concerning and could have benefitted from someone speaking to it thoughtfully and sensitively.

As a rule, I try to give grace to our public officials, and trust that they are good people under hard circumstances. I side with Cox’s decision to veto HB11. At the same time, when will he lead out?

Benjamin Pacini

Rexburg, Idaho

Next Up In Opinion
Drought should spur Utah to partner with Arizona
Why Becky Edwards gets my vote
Salt Lake County was right to stop quarry
Perspective: How Passover could be a blank slate for Jews and non-Jews everywhere
Opinion: Why Ukraine isn’t the only Russian objective we should worry about
Opinion: Countering Tucker Carlson and political extremists