Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 8, 2022 | 
Opinion Utah Letters

Opinion: Why I no longer watch the Oscars

Reliance on vulgar, derogatory, cheap comedy falls woefully short in a show purported to celebrate excellence.

By Readers' Forum
 April 8, 2022 11:28 a.m. MDT
SHARE Opinion: Why I no longer watch the Oscars
Will Smith is shows slapping Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

It has been at least five years since the Oscars have been viewed in our home. In prior years, the production was anticipated and enjoyed as it showcased and honored the diverse talents of those in the entertainment industry. However, enjoying the Oscars is no longer possible, partly due to increased insertion of personal diatribes many recipients promote during their award acceptance comments.  

Additionally, those hosting the show deliver monologues children should not hear and I would rather not. Reliance on vulgar, derogatory, cheap comedy falls woefully short in a show purported to celebrate excellence. The spectacle enacted during the Oscars this year by both Will Smith and Chris Rock but reflects the downward spiral. Tragically, those receiving awards deserve much better, as do we.

Katherine Carpenter

Murray

Next Up In Opinion
Think twice about a gas tax holiday
The Senate got it wrong on time change
Why the cure for inflation could be worse than the disease
Why Mike Lee’s re-election prospects look good
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s path to the highest court in the nation
A totally factual, unbiased fact-checking of Tucker Carlson’s rant about Utah, Spencer Cox and Mitt Romney