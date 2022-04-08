Opinion: Why I no longer watch the Oscars

It has been at least five years since the Oscars have been viewed in our home. In prior years, the production was anticipated and enjoyed as it showcased and honored the diverse talents of those in the entertainment industry. However, enjoying the Oscars is no longer possible, partly due to increased insertion of personal diatribes many recipients promote during their award acceptance comments.

Additionally, those hosting the show deliver monologues children should not hear and I would rather not. Reliance on vulgar, derogatory, cheap comedy falls woefully short in a show purported to celebrate excellence. The spectacle enacted during the Oscars this year by both Will Smith and Chris Rock but reflects the downward spiral. Tragically, those receiving awards deserve much better, as do we.

Katherine Carpenter

Murray