Opinion: Why do children want to hurt other children? A look at the psychology of violence

It is time to address the real question with adolescent school shooters — why are children hurting other children?

We cannot rely on our political parties to solve this problem. Instead, it must be tackled by the public. We must start asking the difficult questions of how these children get to a place where they want to kill, and we must do the work of addressing these factors before children cause harm.

There have always been guns in America, yet the devastating frequency of young shooters is a new phenomenon. Since 2009, there have been 274 mass shootings in the U.S. As the COVID-19 lockdowns have ended, shootings are increasing again. Guns make killing easier, but the causes of this violent tendency, including the frayed mental resiliency of our youth, remain neglected.

I’ve been working in national defense, including as an active shooter and psychology of terrorism trainer and practitioner for more than 30 years and as a researcher in violence and narcissism for the last 10. The data overwhelmingly show these shootings are not impulsive. They are planned and most could have been prevented — most shooters signal their intent ahead of time and told someone what they were planning, sharing with parents, peers and others, even if presented as fantasy.

In preparation, many shooters engage in a rehearsal. They are familiar with the environments in which they act; they know the most crowded times and places; they blend in once first responders come. Many design their attacks to include confrontation with police. For most, escape is not a goal, but rather to kill as many as possible before going out themselves. Some have specific victims in mind; all take targets of opportunity. They have all the advantages if no one says anything ahead of time.

Most shooters have a history of behavioral and psychological issues, are socially isolated, and are often described as “different” from others. The motive is often revenge — a narcissistic rage and psychopathic desire to make others hurt as they believe they have been hurt. The source of their anger lies in their inability to manage their own emotions. They shoot because they want to be heard, recognized, seen as powerful and have their perceived pain and rage validated.

How do these children get to a place where they want to kill? In the past, emotional fragility was not uncommon, but behavior was limited to less violent anti-social acts, perhaps in part because such actions were constrained by society. What once was an extreme anomaly is now occurring with regularity — homicidal children focused on killing their peers.

There are hints of where to look. The political environment has normalized violence. Society now commonly vilifies others to such a degree that some children devalue human life and see killing others as a “necessary” response — take the public’s violence toward each other based on positions of the pandemic, election mistrust or the scores of other politicized parts of our daily lives. We are a fractured country divided by our political parties. When mass shootings occur, media interaction and social media activity increase. The promotion of shooters as celebrities exacerbates their effects in destructive ways. Most shooters use media coverage of shootings as both motivation and a training guide.

Increasingly, we have youth that have not faced adversity or social sanction until high school. In the past, such pressures came far earlier. Some investigation is needed to see if we have shifted from encouraging resilience and hard work in youth to sheltering and micromanaging them. Trophies for 24th place, calling everyone special in grade school, children are rudely awakened in the midst of puberty to junior high and high school, with all the pressures to fit in and succeed. Bullying and social isolation are increasingly common. Some children are so ill-prepared that they lash out with violence.

The data have led me to believe all of the above has led to a narcissistic psychopathic rage in some of our youth that glorifies school shootings and validates harming others to satisfy their emotional fragility and confusion. So, what are we to do?

We need to help young people learn to manage their emotions and stop rage before it takes hold. We need to address mental illness. We need to identify potential shooters before they aggress. We need basic training for parents, teachers, staff and students to identify warning signs; this should happen as part of the normal discourse in K-12 education. We need to provide a safe and effective mechanism to report potential dangers; one that does not humiliate, but engages students who are at risk to stop such acts before they occur.

This means action at the level of the community, school and parent, all working together, communicating with our children. It means real civic engagement by getting to know our neighbors and their children and providing support to all. Society needs us as parents, citizens, law enforcement, educators, medical professionals and researchers to help provide these solutions. Preventing active adolescent and child shooters is everyone’s responsibility, and we all pay the cost for not doing so. The government has failed us, but we must not fail our children.

Pete Hatemi is a distinguished professor of political science at Penn State University who studies violence, narcissism and the psychology of active shooters and terrorism.

