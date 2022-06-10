Opinion: Do you feel safe when a motorcycle drives between lanes?
A new lane filtering law allows motorcycles to drive between lanes of traffic to move to the front when vehicles are stopped
Over the years, the Utah Legislature has passed some great laws and some not-so-great laws.
One not-so-great law is the law making it legal for motorcycle drivers to drive their motorcycles between lanes of traffic on the roadways. There is barely enough room for a car or truck to travel down a lane of traffic let alone having a motorcycle creep up on your left or right side, and the horrendous noise a motorcycle makes is sometimes jarring and downright terrifying. I feel the people of Utah would be better served if this law was rescinded.
Stan Jacobson
Ogden