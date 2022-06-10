Opinion: Do you feel safe when a motorcycle drives between lanes?

Over the years, the Utah Legislature has passed some great laws and some not-so-great laws.

One not-so-great law is the law making it legal for motorcycle drivers to drive their motorcycles between lanes of traffic on the roadways. There is barely enough room for a car or truck to travel down a lane of traffic let alone having a motorcycle creep up on your left or right side, and the horrendous noise a motorcycle makes is sometimes jarring and downright terrifying. I feel the people of Utah would be better served if this law was rescinded.

Stan Jacobson

Ogden