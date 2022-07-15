Opinion: Why we should change the way we talk about abortion

I’d like to talk about the hot topic of abortion but look at it through new eyes.

Let’s move the debate away from “abortion” toward “unwanted pregnancies.” Abortion is only one way to avoid an unwanted pregnancy. As a society, we could decide to focus on unwanted pregnancies first and foremost and seek to solve that problem.

Also, we should stop talking about “women’s choice.” Really, what this is about is the physiological injustice between men and women. So instead, we should question the informal “walk away right” that biological fathers have but biological mothers do not. As a society, can we really support the “walk away right” of biological fathers but deny these rights to biological mothers for unwanted pregnancies?

Finally, we can all agree about the “sanctity of life” — so let’s be true to our collective belief and honor our values. As families, let’s routinely plan on adopting children from the foster care system as part of building our families. And let’s encourage the Legislature to pass father-responsibility and family-friendly bills, with health care for all children and more affordable child care options.

France Barral

Millcreek

