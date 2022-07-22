Opinion: If Romney is lecturing, consider the message before you criticize

We were disappointed in LaVarr Webb’s comments on July 15 in “Mitt Romney thinks Americans are in denial. What does this mean for America — and his career?”

Webb’s position was that Americans don’t like being lectured to, and public officials do so at the peril of their political careers. While we agree that austerity is rarely a popular platform, and that elected officials with short two-, four- and six-year terms will lose some votes as they tackle long-term issues like climate and the national debt, it’s never been more important to have leaders who are dealing in truth and reality, and who are using their elected positions for the good of the country and the world vs. being preoccupied with “what will sell” in a reelection.

What Romney is now doing is different — different for him and different from our current cast of elected officials. But in this case, different is good, and the truth of his message should be commended.

Matt and Annette Weed

Holladay