Opinion: If we value life, we need to go after the root cause of abortion — poverty

Utahns broadly support bans on abortion because of their beliefs in the value of life. However, bans won’t do much to preserve life unless we work to eliminate the root cause of most abortions: poverty.

There are lots of ideas to consider. While some would have to be implemented by the government, such as universal basic income, there is plenty of room for voluntary action as well. Given Utah’s political attitudes, it’s possible these approaches might work better here than other options.

What if crisis pregnancy hotlines could connect expectant mothers to employers who valued life enough to take a chance on them immediately, and who would be willing to train them, life coach them or even send them to school for training?

When Utah does something like that, then I’ll believe that we value life.

Alan Grover

North Ogden