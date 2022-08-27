Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 
Opinion: We should follow in the founders’ footsteps and reject a national popular vote

What’s the better system: a national popular vote or the electoral college?

By  Readers’ Forum
Hannah Rios votes at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

I am a local BYU student, and I read your article “Should the U.S. get rid of the Electoral College?” in support of a national popular vote.

I oppose this proposal. I believe the United States should be a constitutional republic of states. The equal-per-state representation created by the electoral votes of the senate helps each state feel an equal influence, which helps each state have incentive to remain in the union.

Some relevant facts:

The American Founders considered and rejected a national popular vote because it would lack checks and balances to protect minority rights and limit corruption. 

The Electoral College turns swing states into microcosms of America, where candidates are forced to go beyond the big cities and reach out to all kinds of people.

The Electoral College forces candidates to build national support, unifying rather than dividing the country.

For more than 230 years, the United States has enjoyed exceptional success with a system of constitutional and representative government. 

I encourage the Deseret News to support the Electoral College.

Michael Olson

Provo

