Friday, September 9, 2022 | 
Opinion: The Respect for Marriage Act protects religion and LGBTQ rights

All four of Utah’s U.S. House of Representatives members voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. What will Utah’s senators do?

By  Readers’ Forum
AdobeStock_499876607.jpeg

Adobe Stock

As the U.S. Congress returns to session, I hope Utah’s Republican senators follow the lead of our Republican Congressmen and vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act.

I commend the federal legislators that worked to craft the Respect for Marriage Act. It protects religious liberty while ensuring full faith and credit for marriages performed across the country.

Many of us with LGBTQ family members have seen firsthand the difference loving and stable marriages make in a person’s life as they build stronger families and more tight-knit communities. Sadly, the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision included a call for the courts to reexamine this right making the Respect for Marriage Act necessary and important.

In June this bill was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives by a strong bipartisan majority that included all four of the Republican congressmen from Utah. I commend their bold stand and urge Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Mike Lee to do the same.

Debra Oaks Coe

Lehi

