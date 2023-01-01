Opinion: The infrastructure law will help our roads, water, housing and environment

New, high-density housing developments in western Salt Lake County will require smart, targeted investments to improve, expand and upgrade our existing infrastructure in order to support responsible, sustainable growth in our communities. Fortunately, Salt Lake County and our entire state have already begun to see smart investments in our infrastructure thanks to the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will help Utah expand and build new roads, highways and bridges to ease traffic congestion; upgrade and make much-needed safety enhancements to our water infrastructure to ensure safe drinking water for Utahns; and invest in critical drought and fire mitigation efforts that keep our communities safer. These critical investments will support the development of high-density, affordable housing in western Salt Lake County and improve the quality of life in communities across the state.

Now that the campaign and election season has ended and a new year is just around the corner, the future of our county and state will come from working together to face these issues head-on in order to support smart, responsible growth in our communities and our economy. By continuing to work together in the best interest of all Utahns, we can build a stronger, more vibrant future for our entire state.

Anthony Loubet

Representative-elect for Utah House District 27

