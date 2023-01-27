Opinion: Even in optimal conditions, nobody can tell what’s on our state flag

I saw a state flag flying at a business in Provo on the way back from a school field trip (a rare sighting). The flag conditions were ideal: daylight with steady enough wind to keep the flag completely visible and at optimal viewing distance. The conditions were ideal enough that I could pick out the individual stars on the American flag flying next to the state flag.

What did I see on the state flag under these ideal conditions? I could barely make out an eagle at the top — brown doesn’t stand out on dark blue — and there was a shield (blob) in the middle. I couldn’t read any of the words or dates; the beehive and the sego lilies were not discernible against the shield; the flags draped to the sides of the shield just blurred its actual shape; and details such as the arrows or the stars were absolutely invisible, plus there was only a hint of recognition for the gold circle.

As a meaningful symbol our seal is beautiful, but as a flag I’m not surprised it hasn’t been widely used by the public. Let’s adopt a flag that works as a flag.

David Miller

American Fork

