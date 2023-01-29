Opinion: We need free, state-run parenting courses and therapy for families

The Federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act lays out requirements for mandatory reporting and child abuse/neglect investigations. Utah has specific guidelines each worker must follow. However, the system lacks in several areas.

The Division of Child and Family Services has high expectations of parents who are fighting to keep children in their custody or trying to meet all the court requirements to get their children back. Where does DCFS step in to provide certain assistance?

DCFS expects parents to use their own insurance or privately pay for therapy, parenting classes, etc. DCFS does not provide this funding. This becomes a large barrier for some families. DCFS needs to set up access to or create state programs for parents striving to do better for their own children.

DCFS needs to create free state-run parenting courses, therapy options for children and family, accessible drug testing and in-home mentoring programs. If parents are requesting additional services, then DCFS should look at providing grant funding to help create needed resources. How beneficial would this be for families that continue to need DCFS involvement?

Emily Bannister

West Valley City

