Opinion: After the holiday flight mayhem, do we need a passenger bill of rights?
Many travelers were frustrated by flight cancelations and delays over the holidays. What are your rights?
The actions of Southwest Airlines over the holidays into today are inexcusable. It is time to enact a better passenger bill of rights and make the airlines responsible when service collapses due to their negligence. We need the government to take action on this inappropriate behavior by a major transportation company and increase protections for American travelers.
George Kounalis
Draper