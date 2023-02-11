Opinion: Public school teachers are not arrogant

As an 11th grade public school English teacher, I would like to discuss the word “arrogant,” since Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has recently introduced it to the conversation, applying it to public school teachers.

But to whom does this word more fully relate: individuals who work long hours, including weeknights and weekends, planning lessons, providing feedback and grading, all so that young people can learn? Or a politician who negatively labels educators without taking time to assess the reliability of media or determine if videos have been transparently and authentically produced or been deliberately misleading with ulterior motives?

I extend a challenge to Stewart to visit Utah public school classrooms. See for yourself what is being taught, as well as the realities educators face every day. Talk with students and ask if the adjective you have used is how they experience their teachers. As educators, we can’t do this alone. We need support from our elected officials. We need you and our other leaders to be part of a real solution, rather than exacerbating problems with divisive rhetoric that pits parents and teachers against one another.

Annette Weed

Holladay