Opinion: A caregiver’s view of hospice help

As primary caregiver for my husband while he is on hospice, I am surprised at how most think hospice comes with many hours of home care. Not so.

The nurse visits are weekly, increasing in frequency as needed, and range from 15 minutes to over an hour. The certified nursing assistants (bless them) perform their duties one to seven times a week, in less than an hour. There are hospice volunteers who will come to give you a 1-to-3-hour break … if one is available. The “heavy lifting” (and believe me, it is heavy), is left to the caregiver.

Want to be really helpful when a caregiver friend tells you their loved one is now on hospice? Let them know what you can do: “I’ll come over and give you a break (I can knit while I’m there; I took care of my mother); I can vacuum, shovel your snow, rake your leaves, wash a load of laundry; lunch is being delivered shortly; I’m bringing dinner tomorrow; I’ll pick up some groceries; let’s go on a walk; call me when you need to vent.”

And remember, sometimes the caregiver needs their space, wants to shovel their snow, to do the “busy work” to escape, so ask before stepping in. And, it is OK if you can’t help. Do check in from time to time and ask how they are doing. If the caregiver is OK, so too is the one receiving care.

Nia Z. Sherar

Salt Lake City

