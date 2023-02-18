Opinion: Pregnant women have been claiming rights to the HOV lane since 1987

I read with interest Kailey Gilbert’s recent article about whether pregnant women should be allowed to use the HOV lane.

In 1987, as a newly appointed judge in Orange County, California, I was probably the first judge in the U.S. to have a pregnant woman in a high-occupancy vehicle, or HOV, lane claim there were actually two people in her car when she was cited. HOV lanes were relatively new at the time, and because the woman’s claim was novel, I dismissed the charge in the interest of justice rather than rule on the merits of whether her fetus constituted a second person in her car. The woman told her story to a local newspaper and numerous news outlets picked up on it.

Related A bill to allow pregnant drivers to use the HOV lane fails in committee

Over the years I have occasionally pondered whether it would be a good idea. Rep. Stephanie Gricius’ bill, HB256, failed in committee. I do think that it would have created more problems than it would have solved. Because highway patrol officers are most often not in a position to determine whether a female is pregnant, I suspect that many officers would decide not to pull over females because the citation might well be dismissed because of the pregnancy.

Already, many scofflaws illegally use HOV lanes, and there is every reason to believe that HB256 would have only increased that number.

Gricius has her heart in the right place. I just think that the unintended negative consequences of her bill outweighed its merits.

Randell L. Wilkinson

Tustin, California

