Opinion: There’s no doubt, The John Birch Society is alive and well

The John Birch Society thanks the Deseret News reporter who took the time to talk to those in the JBS before submitting his story, “Is this the death of the John Birch Society — or its renaissance?” Reporters and commentators have written enough about the JBS during our 64-year tenure to fill a library, yet a large portion of them never spoke to one person in our organization.

However, as the public relations man for the society and a former journalist, I can’t help but want to add clarification.

I believe the story headline is incongruent with the story. The story mentions our growing crop of video outlets and videos, growing enrollment in our affiliate K-12 school and the Sandy, Utah, Bircher who’s about to start another chapter. The story doesn’t show an organization on the verge of death.

Perhaps the editorial team justifies the headline with the age of the JBS members described in the story. That’s understandable, but only without context. Most Birchers have always been older. This is, in part, because by a certain age, folks start to figure things out and inevitably arrive at the conclusions we have. It’s not necessarily that all our members joined decades ago as young men and women and have stuck around, so much as that they join when they’re older and wise enough to see the truth.

However, the JBS is also an organization of multiple generations. If the reporter were to visit chapters in other parts of the country, he would see that. The common denominator is not age so much as it is wisdom.

Also, the answer to the question posed by the headline is that the JBS is alive and well today. This isn’t simple PR talk, it is verifiable by every metric.

Membership has consistently been rising for years. Subscriptions to our affiliate magazine, The New American, are higher — and still climbing — than they have been in decades. We have recently launched a daily news show, “The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell,” which is already syndicated. And here at headquarters, we struggle to find employees for vital roles in a thriving activist organization. Most indicative, however, is member activism. Birchers around the nation are fighting to protect the Constitution in legislatures across the country (as we recently did in Utah), organizing against destructive carbon-capture schemes, educating on election security, educating local law enforcement about nullification of unconstitutional edicts, and overall educating and organizing Americans around every crucial issue we’ve established makes the difference between liberty and tyranny.

There is no doubt, the JBS is alive and well, and we welcome all people of good character to join us in the epic battle to restore the greatest nation ever.

Paul Dragu is the communications director of The John Birch Society.