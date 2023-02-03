Opinion: What’s in a name? A hidden Japanese heritage

My middle name is often hidden. First names and last names are inescapable. Forms, college essays, exams, paperwork, ask for them constantly. But the middle name is optional, often given just a perfunctory slot for the initial.

My middle name has become symbolic of something even more concealed: my Asian identity. To the majority of the world, I am Aubrey Stewart, a typical caucasian female who loves Taylor Swift and watches the “Bachelor” religiously.

But to those who have come to really know me, I am Aubrey Waki Stewart. That middle name adds a new dimension to me, it represents that fourth of Japanese blood that courses through my veins. It is the middle name of my grandpa and my great-grandmother. It is a reminder of the Obon festival I attended as a little girl, trying on my kimono for the first time. It nudges memories of a beautiful six months spent in Japan and a new understanding of my family. It is an intrinsic part of me that I hold close. I was raised to feel proud of my heritage and my ancestors who gave up so much for me to live the life I enjoy.

But that is where things get complicated.

That aspect of me is hidden from much of my world. I didn’t choose for it to be that way. My light brown hair, large green eyes and pink skin are the genes I was given by my Asian mother and Caucasian father. Outwardly, there is no sign of my Japanese DNA.

And that brings us to another set of forms that I have found myself grappling with. Like so many others I have found myself staring at sets of bubbles asking for my ethnicity with a feeling of panic.

Does it matter more what I look like on the outside? Is it offensive for me, as a white-passing woman to claim my Asian identity? What am I?

There are people who feel strongly about what people like me should do. There are people who feel strongly that I should not exist. My sisters told me about TikToks of individuals talking about “Wasians” and how they are undesirable. There are controversies in Hollywood because people who are cast in Asian roles are of mixed heritage.

And I empathize with and understand those feelings. There has been so much Asian erasure in America that it is only logical and understandable that people feel the need to fight for representation.

But sometimes it leaves me wondering what my place is. Today was one of those days. It has been an absolutely heartbreaking week for the Asian American community. On Sunday, waking up to the news of what had happened during the Lunar New Year was devastating. It was a gut punch to see the faces of the victims, people who resemble my relatives and ancestors. But the gnawing question continued in the back of my mind, “What right do you have to feel this so deeply and personally?”

Today I read about Elaine Chao finally standing up to Donald Trump’s vile and racist taunts and I felt a sense of pride. The words of former President Trump had disturbed me for months, and it was gratifying to see that Chao spoke up. But still, the question continued simmering, “What right do you have to feel this level of pride?”

Today in one of my classes, some things were said that were offensive, intentionally or not, to the Asian community. I sat for a while, feeling a deep pit in my stomach. Thinking about the people I love. I knew I had to say something. My deeply nonconfrontational self was terrified, but finally, I found the courage to point out what I felt was wrong. I told the class that I was a fourth Japanese and my feelings were hurt by what was said. The teacher ended up asking someone if they would have guessed I was Japanese, and of course, the answer was no, they would not have guessed.

But I found an answer in that moment. Whether I want to or not I have privilege. Unfortunately, in this country, there are immunities I experience as a white passing woman. Unlike my siblings, people have never used racial slurs against me, or asked me “what are you?” I walk into a room and nobody thinks twice about my ancestry. Today, I remembered that it is my responsibility to speak up.

My identity is still complicated. I may always wrestle with how much of my Asian identity I am allowed to claim. I will never fit in entirely with either of the communities to which I belong. But in this dark moment for so many Asian Americans, I am remembering that it is in my power to say something. To remind others that you never know who is in the room. To say that people like my mom, her sisters and my great-grandmother are beautiful, like every other human on the planet. In a world where it is so easy to otherize other people, I want to remind everyone that as much as we have that is different, there are many commonalities to find. Instead of divisiveness, let us all embrace the complexities of our identities.

My middle name is just as much a part of me as my first and last names. It may not always be in the open, but it is always there. The Waki is just as integral to who I am as the Aubrey Stewart. And to complete the metaphor my Japanese identity is also vital to who I am, just as much as the rest of my roots.

Aubrey Waki Stewart is attending college in Utah.

